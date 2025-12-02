Today marks the 22nd anniversary of when I started this site, the Search Engine Roundtable. I was 23 years old when I started this site, compiling what the search community and search industry was talking about and for almost half of my life now, I've been still doing the same thing, day in and day out.
I've been writing about search, Google, Bing, SEO, PPC and now AI for over 22 years. More importantly, I've been doing it consistently every workday, several times per day, no matter how I feel, for 22 straight years. It still amazes me that I can find several new topics to cover every day on this site, no matter how niche and specialized our industry is. But search has always been a very fast-paced and now with the AI rush, it is even faster.
22 Years Of Passion:
22 years ago today, I started this site as a way to keep notes on what the search marketing community was talking about. A roundtable of discussions, if you will, between the smartest search marketing minds. Finding new tests and concepts that most have not yet seen. To bring those topics and findings to a larger number of search marketers. That passion and that mission have not changed.
I still continue to publish several stories here a day and on Search Engine Land. I still produce my weekly video recaps, please subscribe to the YouTube channel. While I paused the search vlog where I try to bring more attention to new and maybe old individuals in our community, I started an almost daily search news brief video named It's New with Anu Adegbola, Mordy Oberstein and Greg Finn. I also publish these videos on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast player. Don't forget about the fun daily photos and big monthly Google webmaster reports. These are all aimed at saving you time while bringing you up to date on new topics and making you smile.
If you want, you can read last year's recap - the 21st year anniversary of the Search Engine Roundtable as well.
Our Growth & Analytics:
Google Analytics is still super confusing but here is what it shows me. Active users are up about 11% but at the same time, pageviews are down about 11% - go figure. I guess this is similar to many of you?
Direct traffic is up a whopping 21% year-over-year, organic search is down 2.5%, social is down 40%, email is up 16%. Google specifically is down about 10% for pageviews, but only 2% for "sessions" - how that makes sense, I don't know. What is weird, Google traffic to the home page is up almost 99% - clicks to the site. AI Search is up about 1,000% but I am not sure if it was properly tracking it prior?
Desktop traffic was 69% (last year was 58%), mobile was 29% (last year was 40%) and tablet was under 2% - these numbers seem to stay around the same level each year but not this year and I don't know why. Traffic from the US is up 33%, then China (normally India is next) is at 16%, then Signapore at 11% and then India at 10%, following by Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Australia and Brazil. 35% of the readers are female and 65% are male, according to GA4.
There are now about 40,500 stories on this site; I wrote over 37,500, which is about 93% of them. I published about 2,000 stories this year alone. We also had about 21,000 comments posted this year on the published stories, so thank you for all who comment - I do read them all and do my best to deal with spam. If you count up all my stories, here, Search Engine Land and the old days at Search Engine Watch, I have now written over 48,180 articles on search.
With YouTube, my channel - please subscribe has over 300,000 subscribers, something I worked hard on this year. There are over 8.3 million views on those videos, with over 99,000 hours of watch time. Oh, and I made just over $3,600 in YouTube ad revenue in the past year, which is $2,300 more than last year's revenue. I am also lucky to have some awesome video sponsors.
Most Important Stories In Past 12 Months:
As always, this site is super focused on Google algorithm updates and search volatility changes. But this year, so far, we had fewer Google updates than most years. Since this post is in early December, I'll go back about 365 days.
We had the November 2024 core update that rolled through Thanksgiving and didn't finish until December 5, 2024. Then we had the December 2024 core update touch day about a week later on December 12, 2024. It also was a big core update and it finished on December 18, 2025. That was then followed by the December 2024 spam update that began on December 19, 2024, it hit spam hard and burned through Christmas completing on December 26, 2024. Then 2025 came and we had the March 2025 core update hit on March 13, 2025 and then finished on March 27, 2025, it was impactful. Then the June 2025 core update rolled out on June 30, 2025, it was big and it finished on July 17, 2025. That was followed by the August 2025 spam update that hit quickly and finished on September 22, 2025 - which is unusually long for a spam update. Overall, 2025 was not a big year for Google updates in terms of the frequency. Don't get me wrong, I covered over 40 unconfirmed updates in the past year but the more core updates, more often did not happen.
To sum up Google Search this year, I'd just say AI Mode. AI Mode was announced in March, rolled out in the US not too long later and then quickly continued to expand to hundreds of countries and regions. AI Mode got tons of agentic experiences, Gemini went from 2.0 to 3.0, all powering AI Mode and other parts of search.
But that also got the attention of the publishing world, SEOs, creators and site owners. Clicks dwindled, we had the great decoupling and then Google killed the 100 num paramter, which not only killed third party tools but messed up Search Console reporting and tracking. It was a mess and still is and publishers are afraid, despite what Sundar Pichai says. I will say that Google's web guide seems more promising.
Google Ads also went all in with AI and incorporated tons of AI features. From PMax, to AI Max and even Nano Banana - Google Ads got it all. First, happy 25th birthday Google Ads - you are older than this site. But it was the new ad grouping label that drives accidental clicks that is really bothering me. Google Ads now allows for double serving ads, although Google puts a different spin on it. Google continues to mix ads with organic results, it calls it dynamic ad placement but don't worry, Microsoft Advertising is doing it too. At least Google's ad labels aren't almost invisible, like the ads on Bing. But don't you worry, Google is stepping up using AI to answer your support questions.
It's all good, because despite Google being ruled a monopoly and having an illegal ad tech platform, the judge did not break up Google.
Oh, and Danny Sullivan stepped down as the Search Liaison with no one taking his place. On the ad side, Jerry Dischler also stepped down as the ad boss - I guess too much was found under the cushions...
There is a lot, so I tried to trim down the top stories and sort them by category. I do this by hand, so I hope I didn't miss any.
Here is how Gemini 3 summed it up (not perfect, I had to ask for changes but this is pretty good):
Here is the full list of stories I pulled out and categorized by hand:
Google Confirmed Core Update:
- Google June 2025 Core Update Is Rolling Out - What We're Seeing So Far
- Google June 2025 Core Update Volatility Just Began - Do You See It?
- Google June 2025 Core Update Leading To Some Partial HCU Recoveries
- Google June 2025 Core Update Volatility Remains Heated Through Weekend
- Google June 2025 Core Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google March 2025 Core Update Is Rolling Out - Here Is A Deeper Dive
- Google March Core Update Volatility Status
- Google March 2025 Core Update Volatility Bursts Or Tools Confused?
- Google March 2025 Core Update Volatility Heats Up At Tail End Of Update
- Google March 2025 Core Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google March 2025 Core Update Impact Multiple Poll Results
- Google December 2024 Core Update Is Live - What Are We Seeing
- Google December 2024 Core Update Landed & It's Big
- Google December 2024 Core Update Fast & Furiously Finished Rolling Out
- Google November 2024 Core Update Is Now Rolling Out - What We Know So Far
- Google November 2024 Core Update Movement - Slow But For Some Massive
- Google November 2024 Core Update Heats Up This Weekend
- Google November 2024 Core Update Heats Up Again At Tail End
- Thanksgiving & Google November 2024 Core Update
- A Week Overdue, Google November 2024 Core Update Still Causing Volatility
- Google November 2024 Core Update Finally Finished Rolling Out
- Google August 2025 Spam Update Unleashed
- Google August 2025 Spam Update Impact Felt Quickly
- Google August 2025 Spam Update Heats Up Again
- Google's Wild August 2025 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google December 2024 Spam Update Rollout Shocks Before Holidays
- Google December 2024 Spam Update Deindexing & Deranking Some Sites Hard
- Google December 2024 Spam Update Burns Through Christmas
- Google's Big December 2024 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google Updates Ranking Algorithm For Explicit Content & Videos While Updating SafeSearch Docs
- Google Voice Search Now Powered By Speech-to-Retrieval (S2R)
- Thanksgiving Google Search Ranking Update Volatility
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility - A Gemini 3 Update?
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up November 12th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up - Movember Update
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Around October 28th - Halloween Update
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up From October 15th To 17th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up October 7th & 8th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated After August Spam Update
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Shakes Up
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Yet Again
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Was Heated This Weekend - Reversals?
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Remains Heated - Spiking Thursday
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Very Heated Days After Core Update Completed
- Heated Google Search Ranking Volatility On Saturday June 28th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Rumbles On June 25 & 26
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up June 18th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Today - June 4th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up May 29th
- Google I/O 2025 Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up
- Google Search Ranking Update Volatility May 16th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Spiked - May 12 & 13
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Spiked Thursday - May 8th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Spiked Friday - April 25th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up April 22-23
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heating Up April 16th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Kicks In April 9th & 10th
- Google April Post Core Update Ranking Volatility Heats Up
- Early March Google Search Ranking Volatility
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Chatter Spiking Feb 26th & 27th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heating Up Again
- Google Super Bowl LIX Search Ranking Update
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Hits February 4th & 5th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up January 29 & 30th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Spiked Friday Jan 24 Through Weekend
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Starting On Jan 20th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility (Chatter High / Tools Low) - Mid-January
- January 2025 Google Local Ranking Update (Unconfirmed Bug)
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Into New Years 2025
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Continues Post Core Update
- Google AI Mode - It's Here - Here Is How To Access It
- Google Is Now Rolling Out AI Mode In The US
- Google AI Mode Live In US: Tests Deep Search, Live Search, Personalization, Custom Charts, Shopping & Agentic
- Google AI Mode Expands To 35 New Languages & 40 Countries
- Google AI Mode Now Supports Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese & English
- Google AI Mode Now In 180 Countries & Gains Agentic Features
- Google AI Mode Model Updated - Improvements For STEM Queries
- Google Pitching AI Mode Ads To Advertisers
- Google AI Mode Gains 3 New Agentic Capabilities
- Google Shopping With AI Mode Comparisons, Call Store, Track Price & Agentic Checkout
- Google AI Mode Adds Travel AI Features: Agentic Booking & Research
- Google Officially Tests Blending AI Mode Into AI Overviews
- Google AI Mode Gains Upload Files, Canvas Planner & Search While Browsing
- Google AI Mode Now Powered By The New Gemini 3
- Google Rolls Out Gemini 3 & Nano Banana Pro In AI Mode To More
- Google AI Mode Gets Gemini 2.5 Pro & Deep Search For A Fee
- Google Darksteel AI Search Option Test
- Google Tests A New Version Of AI Mode
- Google Sending Push Notifications That Go To AI Mode Searches
- Google Rolls Out Early Access To Gemini For Home Voice Assistant
- Google's Elizabeth Reid Interviewed On AI, Search, Blue Links, SEO & More
- Watch Google's Liz Reid Interviewed By WSJ On AI Search, Ad Clicks, Publishers
- Head Of Google Search, Liz Reid, On Ads & SEO With AI Search
- Google's Robby Stein On AI Not Replacing Search, AI Within Search, SEO For AI
- Google: Searchers Want AI Summaries Over Links
- Google Touts Its Index Freshness As A Win For Google AI
- Google: Clicks To Websites Relatively Stable With AI Overviews (Is It Flawed?)
- Google's Pichai: Search Ads With AI Overviews Earn Same As Ads Without
- Google Questions AI Overview Click Studies & Says Web Is Thriving
- Pew: Searchers Less Likely To Click On Links In Google Search With AI Overviews
- Report: Google AI Overviews Continue To Drive CTR Downwards
- The Great Decoupling Of Google Search - Clicks vs Impressions
- Report: Almost All ChatGPT Users Also Use Google
- Cloudflare Tries To Give Sites A Way To Block Google AI Overviews - Will It Work?
- Cloudflare: We Will Get Google To Provide A Way To Block AI Overviews
- Google Ads Officially Launches Grouped Ad Label For Search Ads
- The New Google Search Ad Layout Is Causing Accidental Clicks
- Google To Allow Double Serving Ads In Different Ad Locations On Same Page
- Google: Ads Can Show Above/Below or Within AI Overviews But Not Both At Same Time
- Google To Allow Same Advertiser To Show Ads In Top Ads & Bottom Ads
- Google Ads Update Takes Into Account Quality Of User Navigation Experience
- Google Ads Come To AI Mode & AI Overviews Desktop
- Google Ads New AI Tools & Agentic Capabilities
- New Google Ads Smart Bidding Exploration: Bidding Update
- Google Ads Defends Hidden Search Terms As Solely Privacy Driven
- Google Ads Journey Aware Bidding Coming In 2026
- Google Ads Advertiser Suspension Improvements: Faster & More Accurate
- New Google Ads AI Max Search Match Type
- Google Ads AI Max For Search Campaigns Globally Available & More
- Google Ads AI Max Underperforming Other Match Types
- Google Ads Search Partner Network Full Placement Reporting Is Finally Here
- Google To Replace Local Service Ads Badges With One Verified Badge
- Value-Based Pricing For Google Local Service Ads Message Leads
- Google Ads PMax Segmentation In Asset Reporting & Channel Reporting Features
- Google Ads For Performance Max Gains New Controls & Reporting
- Google Ads Increases Negative Keywords For PMax Campaigns To 10,000
- Google Ads New Investment Strategy Recommendation Page
- Google Rolling Out Ads Advisor & Analytics Advisor
- Google Ads Continues Testing X Visits In Past Month Label
- Google Drops Sponsored Label For Find Related Products & Services Ads
- Google Ads Suspended 200% More Advertisers (39.2M) & Removed 5.5 Billion Ads
- Google Ads Account Hijacks On The Rise?
- Google Ads (Formerly AdWords) Launched 25 Years Ago
- Google Ads API Version 22 Now Available
- Google Ads API Version 21 Now Available
- Google Ads API Version 20 Now Available
- Google Ads API Version 19.1 Now Available
- Google Ads API Version 19 Now Available
- Google Updates Google Ads API Documentation
- Google Ads Editor Version 2.11 Is Now Available
- Google Ads Editor Version 2.10 Is Out With 20 New Features
- Google Ads Editor Version 2.9 Is Now Out
- Some Sites Have Huge Crawl Rate Declines In Google Search Console
- Google Search Broken - Not Serving New Content
- Google Search Having Indexing Issues Again
- Copilot Search in Bing Now Officially Live
- Microsoft Bing Copilot Search Now Live
- Microsoft Copilot Gets AI Search With Better Links & Citations
- Microsoft Copilot Now Using OpenAI's GPT-5 (Did Bing Get An Upgrade Too?)
- Bing Gains Support For data-nosnippet HTML Attribute
- Microsoft Ads Posts On How To Optimize For AI Search Answers
- IndexNow Works With Product Schema; Shopify & Soon Amazon
- Official: Bing Search Drops Cache Link
- Bing Search APIs To Retire August 11, 2025
- OpenAI Improves ChatGPT Search Quality
- OpenAI Updates Search In ChatGPT: Factuality, Shopping & Formatting
- OpenAI Launches Browser - ChatGPT Atlas With Search Powered By Google
- ChatGPT Gets Instant Checkout With Agentic Commerce Protocol
- ChatGPT Search Gains Shopping Search Features (Not Ads) & More
- Apple Intelligence & Siri Revamp In 2026: World Knowledge Answers
- Apple Visual Intelligence iOS26: Screen Search With Google, ChatGPT & Apps
- Apple Intelligence Raters Guidelines Leaked
- Google Search Console Now Counting AI Mode Clicks, Impressions & Positions
- Google Search Console New Date Picker & 24-Hour View
- Google Search Console Performance Reports Now Exports Hourly Data
- Google Search Console API To Support 24-Hour Hourly View
- Query Groups Report Comes To Google Search Console Insights
- Google Search Console Performance Report Custom Annotations Rolling Out
- Google Search Console To Add Brand Query Filters
- New (But Old) Google Search Console Achievements
- Google Search Console Adds More 24 Hour Data Comparison Options
- Google Search Console Impressions Drop Impact With Google Blocking Bots
- New Google Search Console Discussion Forum Search Appearance Filter
- New Google Search Console Insights Report
- Google Search Console Insights Removes Google Analytics Data
- Google Search Console Lets You Add Shipping/Return Details Without Merchant Center Account
- Google Search Console Drops Support For 6 Deprecated Structured Data Types
- Google AI Overviews Link Placement Makes Search Console Tracking Tricky
- Google Launching Merchant Center For Agencies
- Google To Subscribe To Your Emails To Find Content For Your Search Listings
- Loyalty Goal In Google Ads & More Merchant Center Loyalty Offerings
- Google Merchant Center Adds Return Code Example With returnPolicyCountry
- Google Merchant API Is Replacing The Content API For Shopping
- Google Merchant Center Smart Cropping - You Can Opt Out
- Bing Webmaster Tools Performance Report Gains 24 Months Of Data & More
- Bing Webmaster Tools Performance Report Adds List By Device & Country
- Bing Webmaster Tools Working To Streamline Email Notifications
- Bing Webmaster Tools Copilot Feature Opens Up To All
- Bing Webmaster Tools Search Performance Reports Get Compare Filter
- Microsoft Is Retiring Bing PubHub
- Google's More Core Updates, More Often, Seems Unlikely
- Google Softens Its Stance On Automated Translation Using AI
- New Google Docs On Using AI Generative Content & AI Search Features
- Google Opal Tool Creates Optimized Content In Scalable Way - Seriously?
- Google Search Quality Raters Guidelines Gains AI Overview & YMYL Definitions
- Google Search Quality Raters Guidelines Gain 11 New Pages
- Google Adds FAQs For Site Reputation Abuse Policy Including Moving Content
- Google Clarified Site Reputation Abuse Policy & Manual Actions
- Google News Fully Transitioned To Automatically Generated Publication Pages
- Google Publisher Center Changes: Automatically Generated Publication Pages
- Video On Google Exploit With End Points Reveal Interesting Ranking Signals
- What Is Google Question Fringe Score
- Google Goldmine Search Content Ranking System?
- New Court Docs: Google Search User Interactions, User Data & Chrome Data
- New Court Docs: Google Search Index, Spam Score, PageRank & Glue
- Google FastSearch Is Faster Than Google Search
- Google Doc: Link Position & Click Bias Ranking Bias Adjustment
- Google Search: No Specific Date For Independent Sites Surface Better
- Google On Links & Core Updates
- Google: Barely Indexed Sites Can Mean Google Isn't Convinced Of The Site Overall
- Google: Links, Site Moves & Technical SEO Don't Fix Quality Issues
- Google's Robby Stein On SEO For AI Mode & AI Overviews
- Google's Gary Illyes Interviewed On AI Search, Content & SEO
- Google: Normal SEO Works To Get Into AI Overviews
- Is OpenAI Crawling LLMs.txt Files? Google Says It Won't.
- Google: Crawl Changes Are Independent Of Big Google Updates
- Google: Rewriting AI Content With Human Content Won't Lead To Recovery
- Google: SEO Advice On Using Two Different TLDs For Your Company
- Google: Authentication For SEO Tools & Personal Crawlers
- Google: Consistency Is The Biggest Technical SEO Factor (Still In 2025)
- Google: Old Domain History/State Needs Time To Be Shaken Off
- Google Search On JavaScript-Based Paywalls
- Google Search: How Clustering Works With Localization
- Google Marauding Black Holes With Clustering & Error Pages
- Google Has 40 Signals For Canonicalization
- Google Search Difference Between Clustering & Canonicalization
- Google Updates Googlebot's IP Addresses In JSON File Daily
- Google Announces Google Trends API
- Google Drops Support For Seven Existing Structured Data Markups
- Google Drops Support For More Structured Data Types & Search Features
- Google Stops Supporting Special Announcement Structured Data On July 31
- Google Is Not Killing Schema - Markups May Come & Go
- Google Web Guide Uses Gemini To Organize Your Web Results
- Google Top Stories Preferred Sources Is Live In US & India
- Google Search Tests Dropping 100 Search Results Parameter
- Google Search Console Impressions Drop Impact With Google Blocking Bots
- Google Search Console Reporting Change Since 100 Results Broke
- Google Kinda Comments On Search Console Impressions Dip
- PSA: Most Third Party Google Search Tracking Tools Are Broken
- Google Search Begins Migrating Off Country Specific ccTLDs
- Google Tests AI Generated Search Snippet Summaries
- Google Tests AI Generated Search Snippet Descriptions
- Google Confirms Testing AI Generated Snippets But Missing AI Label A Bug
- When Google Search Snippet Description Go Wrong
- Google Search Live No Longer Requires Labs Opt-In Within US
- Google Search Tests Tinted Colored Background
- Google Search Stops 20X More Scammy Pages With Better AI
- Google Virtual Try-On & Customized Price Alerts Now Live
- Google Drops The Horrid Page Annotations Feature
- Google Search Rolls Out Emoji Answer Box
- Bing Image Search With Ads Mixed Into The Organic Results
- Microsoft Responds To Hard To See Search Ad Labels
- Microsoft Advertising Ad Grant Program To Be Shut Down
- Microsoft Advertising Adds Asset-Level Editorial Review & Conversion Delay
- Microsoft Advertising Lists Performance Max & Feature Updates
- Microsoft Removed Over One Billion Ads & 475,000 Advertiser Accounts
- Microsoft Advertising Mobile App To Be Retired
- Google Local Ranking Documentation Updated
- Google Local Update Drops Organic Listing When Local Listing Is Present
- New: Google Business Profile Report Negative Review Extortion Scams
- Gemini Coming To Google Maps For Directions, Traffic & Places
- Google Maps 2024: 999 Million Reviews & 752 Million Photos / Videos Published
- Google Maps Blocked 240 Million Fake Reviews, 70 Million Edits, 12 Million Fake Listings In 2024
- Google Post Launched Scheduling & Multi-Location Publishing
- AI Generated Google Business Profiles Menus
- Google Business Profiles Automatically Adding Social Media Links To Businesses
- Google Maps Business Profile Ask Button More Prominent
- Google Business Profile Appeal Tool Now Shows Rejection Reasons
- Bing Places New Dashboard Rolling Out
- Microsoft Testing Bing Maps Beta
- Google Begins Rolling Out Discover On Desktop
- Official: Google Discover Rolling Out Follow Feature & Creator Content
- Google Working On Fixing Google Discover AI Spam Problem
- Google Discover Tests Infinite Endless Scroll
- Google Discover Numerous Experiments Documented
- Google Discover Officially Gets AI-Generated Summaries
- Google Won't Be Broken Up In Monopoly Case But Required To Share Search Data
- Judge: Google Illegally Engaged In Anticompetitive Monopolistic Ad Tech Practices
- Danny Sullivan Steps Away From Google Search Liaison Role
- Navah Hopkins Is Microsoft Advertising Ads Liaison
- Google Answers Over 5 Trillion Searches Per Year
- Microsoft Laying Off 9,000 Employees - 4% Of Workforce
- New Google Court Doc: Open Web Is In Rapid Decline
- Apple Says Google Searches Down On Safari & Google Says Searches Are Up
- Google's Sundar Pichai Doesn't Think Web Publishing Is Dead
- FTC Investigating Google Over Ad Pricing & Terms On Websites
- Google Sued For £5 Billion In UK Class Action Lawsuit Over Search Dominance
- EU Fines Google $3.5 Billion; Must Divest Part Of Ad-Tech Business
- Rolling Stone Publisher (Penske) Sued Google Over AI Overviews
- Google Sued Over AI Overviews For Hurting Traffic & Revenue
- Jerry Dischler, Former Google Ads Boss, Leaving Google After Almost 20 Years
- Google Ad Revenue Up 13% & Bing Ads Revenue Up 16%
- Microsoft Bing Advertising Revenue Up 21% Yet Again
- Google Ad Revenue Up 10.4% & Overall Revenue Up 14%
- Microsoft Bing Advertising Revenue Up 21% Again
- Google Ad Revenue Up 8.5%, Overall Revenue Up 12% & AI Overviews Served To 1.5B+ Users Monthly
- Alphabet Google Ad Revenue Up 10% Again, Hitting $72.5 Billion
- Microsoft Bing Advertising Revenue Up 21%
- The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Jill Whalen - Content SEO Hero & Legend
- The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Alan Bleiweiss - Caring & Giving SEO
Most Viewed Stories In Past 12 Months:
Here are the most viewed stories in the past 12 months that were published in 2025 based on Google Analytics (GA4):
- Google Local Reviews Decreasing Over Past 24 Hours
- Google Search Tests Dropping 100 Search Results Parameter
- Is Google Blocking SEO Rank Checking Tools As Search Volatility Continues
- January 2025 Google Local Ranking Update (Unconfirmed Bug)
- Google: No AI System Currently Uses LLMs.txt
- Google March 2025 Core Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google December 2024 Core Update Landed & It's Big
- Google March 2025 Core Update Is Rolling Out - Here Is A Deeper Dive
- Many Google Ads Accounts Not Serving Or Delivering Ads Since March 1 (Confirmed & Fixed)
- The Great Decoupling Of Google Search - Clicks vs Impressions
- Google June 2025 Core Update Volatility Just Began - Do You See It?
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Hits February 4th & 5th
- Google Search Console Reporting Change Since 100 Results Broke
- Google August 2025 Spam Update Impact Felt Quickly
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heating Up Again
- Cloudflare: We Will Get Google To Provide A Way To Block AI Overviews
Honestly, some of these surprised me...
Timeline of Search Engine Roundtable:
I asked Gemini 3 with Nano Banana to make a timeline of this site, this is what it came up with (I did not ask for edits here):
Looking Forward To 2026:
I really was expecting a lot more confirmed Google updates, especially core updates. I was wrong, but you can't blame me, Google told us that. I guess I expect the trend to continue and Google will confirm fewer and fewer search algorithm updates going forward. Maybe AI is powering it all - well, not yet.
AI has been big last year, the year before that and will continue to be a big deal as I said last year and say again today. Google Gemini really did step up and as I thought, caught up big time to OpenAI. I do expect to see some massive updates in AI Search, from Google and others but I do think 2026 we will start to see consolidation in the AI Search space. The big players will be Google by a long shot, then OpenAI and Microsoft Bing with less share. Perplexity might hang on in 2026, we will see. I do expect a few new AI search engines to step up but eventually evaporate. And then there is Apple Intelligence - I assume they will just pay for Gemini in 2026 and leave it at that.
Sadly, I don't think things will get better for creators, bloggers, publishers and content producers in 2026. And as much as the platforms and big companies say they value us and the ecosytem, ultimately they will continue on the same path we've seen over the past few years.
It will continue to be a wild, ever-changing, and exciting year in Search, SEO, Ads, and, of course, AI.
Thank You:As I said last year, I deeply appreciate and thank you all so much for reading every day, commenting (or ignoring the comments) and for sharing the stories here. Keep up the chatter, and let's build an even better search community this coming year. Everyone, stay safe and healthy! Thank you,
Barry Schwartz