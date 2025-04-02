In late February, Microsoft began quietly testing its new AI Search interface and engine probably named Bing Copilot Search or maybe just Copilot Search. Well, now it seems to be more rolled out, according to Mayank Parmar at Windows Latest.

Microsoft told Mayank Parmar that Bing's AI mode is now being tested with the public. Mayank Parmar also noticed that it automatically appears on the homepage for some queries. He told me, "Bing's AI search/Copilot Search interface has changed, has a sidebar for links, is rolling out to everyone, and also shows up among other search tools for some queries. Previously, it was hidden."

He shared this screenshot:

The "Search" button in the menu takes you there:

Is this Microsoft's answer to Google's AI Mode?

@rustybrick Bing's AI search/Copilot Search interface has changed, has a sidebar for links, is rolling out to everyone, and also shows up among other search tools for some queries. Previously, it was hidden.https://t.co/eVD5Au77v3 — Mayank Parmar (@mayank_jee) April 2, 2025

There is this too:

💠 Microsoft added a new “Copilot Search” chip on Bing. https://t.co/29wiDa9hG4 pic.twitter.com/y5BUJvzFIP — Radu Oncescu (@oncescuradu) April 2, 2025

Forum discussion at X.