Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

In late February, Microsoft began quietly testing its new AI Search interface and engine probably named Bing Copilot Search or maybe just Copilot Search. Well, now it seems to be more rolled out, according to Mayank Parmar at Windows Latest.

Microsoft told Mayank Parmar that Bing's AI mode is now being tested with the public. Mayank Parmar also noticed that it automatically appears on the homepage for some queries. He told me, "Bing's AI search/Copilot Search interface has changed, has a sidebar for links, is rolling out to everyone, and also shows up among other search tools for some queries. Previously, it was hidden."

He shared this screenshot:

The "Search" button in the menu takes you there:

Is this Microsoft's answer to Google's AI Mode?

@rustybrick Bing's AI search/Copilot Search interface has changed, has a sidebar for links, is rolling out to everyone, and also shows up among other search tools for some queries. Previously, it was hidden.https://t.co/eVD5Au77v3 — Mayank Parmar (@mayank_jee) April 2, 2025

There is this too:

💠 Microsoft added a new “Copilot Search” chip on Bing. https://t.co/29wiDa9hG4 pic.twitter.com/y5BUJvzFIP — Radu Oncescu (@oncescuradu) April 2, 2025

Forum discussion at X.