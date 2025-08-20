Google Ads Search Partner Network Full Placement Reporting Is Finaly Here

Aug 20, 2025 - 7:51 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Reporting

Google Ads seems to be rolling out full placement reporting for the Search Partner Network (SPN). This is a feature advertisers have been begging and praying for, for probably 20 years now. You will be able to see exactly where your ads are appearing on with a list of all SPN sites your campaigns served on, along with impression data for each site.

Many advertisers were in the dark, not knowing which SPN site served their ads. Many advertisers thus decided to disable ads on the Search Partner Network due to the lack of transparency. But now Google will tell you exactly where your ads were served, if they got impressions and clicks; across sites, search partners and apps.

Google posted this over here and wrote:

Full placement reporting for the Search Partner Network (SPN) is now available for Search, Shopping, and App campaigns. This highly impactful feature directly addresses advertiser feedback by offering full transparency on where your ads run, including impression data at the site level. This reporting insight provides you with enhanced control and the ability to better understand how Search Ads are distributed across SPN.

Google explained, "Similar to placement reporting for Performance Max campaigns, you can now determine exactly where your ads are appearing on the SPN for all your Search, Shopping and App campaigns."

This new report will provide a list of all Search Partner Network sites your campaigns served on, along with impression data for each site.

Here are the "benefits" Google listed:

  • Full Transparency: Gain clear insights into every site where your ads are serving on the SPN.
  • Enhanced Control: Use the site and impression data to make more informed decisions and align with your brand's suitability needs.
  • Optimized Performance: With this new transparency, you can better optimize placements for stronger campaign results.

This might be the report - as PPCGreg noted, "Create a report with "Content Suitability" as the column. This will show which webpages and YT Channels you're showing SPN ads on."

This was first spotted by Anthony Higman who posted this:

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 20, 2025

Aug 20, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Search Partner Network Full Placement Reporting Is Finaly Here

Aug 20, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Clippable Coupons Toned Down For Search Snippets

Aug 20, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Update Child Sexual Abuse Imagery Policy

Aug 20, 2025 - 7:31 am
Other Search Engines

Tool Tracks Referral Traffic From ChatGPT vs Google: Can AI Catch Up?

Aug 20, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Updates Copilot AI Answer UX To Improve CTR?

Aug 20, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Clippable Coupons Toned Down For Search Snippets
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: August 20, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.