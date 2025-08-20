Google Ads seems to be rolling out full placement reporting for the Search Partner Network (SPN). This is a feature advertisers have been begging and praying for, for probably 20 years now. You will be able to see exactly where your ads are appearing on with a list of all SPN sites your campaigns served on, along with impression data for each site.

Many advertisers were in the dark, not knowing which SPN site served their ads. Many advertisers thus decided to disable ads on the Search Partner Network due to the lack of transparency. But now Google will tell you exactly where your ads were served, if they got impressions and clicks; across sites, search partners and apps.

Google posted this over here and wrote:

Full placement reporting for the Search Partner Network (SPN) is now available for Search, Shopping, and App campaigns. This highly impactful feature directly addresses advertiser feedback by offering full transparency on where your ads run, including impression data at the site level. This reporting insight provides you with enhanced control and the ability to better understand how Search Ads are distributed across SPN.

Google explained, "Similar to placement reporting for Performance Max campaigns, you can now determine exactly where your ads are appearing on the SPN for all your Search, Shopping and App campaigns."

This new report will provide a list of all Search Partner Network sites your campaigns served on, along with impression data for each site.

Here are the "benefits" Google listed:

Full Transparency: Gain clear insights into every site where your ads are serving on the SPN.

Enhanced Control: Use the site and impression data to make more informed decisions and align with your brand's suitability needs.

Optimized Performance: With this new transparency, you can better optimize placements for stronger campaign results.

This might be the report - as PPCGreg noted, "Create a report with "Content Suitability" as the column. This will show which webpages and YT Channels you're showing SPN ads on."

I think this is it?



Create a report with "Content Suitability" as the column. This will show which webpages and YT Channels you're showing SPN ads on.



Then you can exclude certain ones on the content suitability page. https://t.co/Z0yY3p5pJo pic.twitter.com/yap5bewNdm — Greg (@PPCGreg) August 19, 2025

This was first spotted by Anthony Higman who posted this:

Although this also makes me nervous. Because they saying for search, app and shopping campaigns. Watch now they gonna discontinue these campaign types or make them stop working and still no reporting on the ai campaign types where we will all be pushed LOL. I hope not, but… — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) August 19, 2025

I mean, good step but also, it’s the PMax version: impression data only. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryanretail) August 19, 2025

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.