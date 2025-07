Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google finally launched its virtual clothes try-on feature after launching it several times and then demoing it again at Google I/O. Google also launched price alerts to let users specify an amount that will trigger the alert.

Virtual try-on is now live in the US. This allows searchers and shoppers to upload a photo of themselves and use AI to virtually try on clothes. Google said, "try on is launching in the U.S.," " you easily try on styles from the billions of apparel items in our Shopping Graph across Search, Google Shopping and even product results on Google Images," Google added.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

To get started, tap on any product listing across Google or any apparel product result on Google Images and tap the “try it on” icon. Upload a full-length photo of yourself and Google will show you options

Price alerts in Google can now be customized to be triggered when it hits a specific dollar amount. So now you can tell Google to only notify you when the product you are tracking goes below a certain amount.

Starting to roll out today, when U.S. shoppers hit “track price” to set an alert for a product, you can specify your preferred size and color, as well as the price you want to pay, Google wrote.

Here is what it looks like:

I use other sites for this but it seems like Google is now doing it as well.

