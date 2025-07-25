Google Virtual Try-On & Customized Price Alerts Now Live

Woman Dressing Room

Google finally launched its virtual clothes try-on feature after launching it several times and then demoing it again at Google I/O. Google also launched price alerts to let users specify an amount that will trigger the alert.

Virtual try-on is now live in the US. This allows searchers and shoppers to upload a photo of themselves and use AI to virtually try on clothes. Google said, "try on is launching in the U.S.," " you easily try on styles from the billions of apparel items in our Shopping Graph across Search, Google Shopping and even product results on Google Images," Google added.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Virtual Try On

To get started, tap on any product listing across Google or any apparel product result on Google Images and tap the “try it on” icon. Upload a full-length photo of yourself and Google will show you options

Price alerts in Google can now be customized to be triggered when it hits a specific dollar amount. So now you can tell Google to only notify you when the product you are tracking goes below a certain amount.

Starting to roll out today, when U.S. shoppers hit “track price” to set an alert for a product, you can specify your preferred size and color, as well as the price you want to pay, Google wrote.

Here is what it looks like:

Google Customized Price Alerts

I use other sites for this but it seems like Google is now doing it as well.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Virtual Try-On & Customized Price Alerts Now Live

