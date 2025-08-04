Google Pitching AI Mode Ads To Advertisers

Google is reportedly pitching advertisers to buy into ads in AI Mode. The folks over at AdAge have some slides from a Google presentation with the pitch. "Google is getting ready to roll out AI Mode ads widely by giving ad agencies and brands more information about how the new channel differs from traditional search and details about how paid AI search will work," AdAge wrote.

The slide is titled "Ads in AI Mode," and says, "Be part of our most powerful AI search experience, as customers explore their biggest questions with AI Mode."

It says AI Mode ads come in text and shopping ads formats in Google Search, Google Shopping and PMax Campaigns. It is available in US, English on mobile and desktop and it also says the status is an "experiment."

To show ads on AI powered Search experiences, you need AI-powered Targeting Solutions including broad match on Search Campaigns and AI Max for Search (beta), Performance Max and Google Shopping Ads.

I spotted this via Glenn Gabe who wrote on X, "Google is getting ready to roll out AI Mode ads widely (before Q4) -> How Google is pitching new AI Mode search ads to marketers." "Google has said the ads in AI Mode will be text-based, like search ads, and shopping ads with product details. Google also said that “feed hygiene is critical,” meaning brands must maintain their digital product catalogs with the most current information."

Here is that slide:

Google Ads In Ai Mode Slide

Here is another slide from AdAge more on how AI Mode works, with some SEO advice:

Google How Ai Mode

The SEO Advice is basic and says:

(1) Focus on unique, valuable content for people: Meet users' preferences in today's multimodal search environment, supporting your text content with high-quality images, videos.

(2) Ensure we can access your content: Make sure your pages meet our technical requirements for Google Search, so that we can find them, crawl them, index them and consider them for showing in our results

(3) Understand the full value of your visits: Focus on how well users get information or finish tasks, not just on clicks.

AdAge added, "Google recently circulated a document that provides tips for AI search advertising. For instance, Google will target ads based on a consumer’s query and the content within the AI Mode responses, according to its pitch to marketers. The document, which includes a page titled “Ads in AI Mode,” was shared with Ad Age on condition of anonymity."

Forum discussion at X.

 

