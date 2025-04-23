More Studies Show AI Overviews Harm Google Click Through Rates

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:41 am 6 by
Filed Under Google

Google Clicks Dropping

In February, we covered how Google's AI Overviews really hurt the click-through rate of the search results and paid ads. Well, several more recent studies have come out that back up this data.

Danny Goodwin covered two of these new studies on Search Engine Land and wrote, "Google’s AI Overviews are significantly decreasing clicks to traditional organic listings, especially for non-branded, informational queries."

Here are the new data points from the past week or so:

  • Ahrefs data shows a 34.5% lower average clickthrough rate (CTR) for the top-ranking page, compared to similar informational keywords without an AI Overview
  • Amsive data shows a CTR decline of -15.49% on average when AI Overviews are on the page
  • Similarweb data shows 20% fewer clicks on search results with AI Overviews

So now we have like five different sources of data between now and February, all say that AI Overviews lead to significantly lower click-through rates.

Definitely check out each study to dig into the data...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Web Analytics

Google Analytics Real Time Reporting Glitching

Apr 23, 2025 - 10:54 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 23, 2025

Apr 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Stops Supporting Special Announcement Structured Data On July 31

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

More Studies Show AI Overviews Harm Google Click Through Rates

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Posts Go Missing From Local Panels

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:35 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Video Verification Gets Video Previews

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Google Posts Go Missing From Local Panels
Next Story: Google Stops Supporting Special Announcement Structured Data On July 31

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.