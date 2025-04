Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

In February, we covered how Google's AI Overviews really hurt the click-through rate of the search results and paid ads. Well, several more recent studies have come out that back up this data.

Danny Goodwin covered two of these new studies on Search Engine Land and wrote, "Google’s AI Overviews are significantly decreasing clicks to traditional organic listings, especially for non-branded, informational queries."

Here are the new data points from the past week or so:

Ahrefs data shows a 34.5% lower average clickthrough rate (CTR) for the top-ranking page, compared to similar informational keywords without an AI Overview

Amsive data shows a CTR decline of -15.49% on average when AI Overviews are on the page

Similarweb data shows 20% fewer clicks on search results with AI Overviews

So now we have like five different sources of data between now and February, all say that AI Overviews lead to significantly lower click-through rates.

Definitely check out each study to dig into the data...

