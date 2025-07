Google On Links & Core Updates

Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google's John Mueller said that he doesn't think links play a role with how core updates work. He wrote on Bluesky, "I can't think of how these links would play a role with the core updates."

He did qualify his response by saying this is "off-hand." He also said, "It's possible there's some interaction that I'm not aware of, but it seems really unlikely to me." Meaning, that in his almost 18 years working in this role at Google, he doesn't think core updates use link data for its model.

"Also, core updates generally build on longer-term data, so something really recent wouldn't play a role," he added later.

NOTE: John was responding to a specific case here, so he was referring to "these links." So this might not be a general statement.

Here is that post:

Off-hand, I can't think of how these links would play a role with the core updates. It's possible there's some interaction that I'm not aware of, but it seems really unlikely to me. Also, core updates generally build on longer-term data, so something really recent wouldn't play a role. — John Mueller (@johnmu.com) July 1, 2025 at 11:14 AM

He also repeated the message we covered earlier about longer lasting issues, take longer - since Google uses long-term data.

As you know, Google just released the June 2025 core update.

There is some context here, so here is the full thread on Bluesky:

Forum discussion at Bluesky.