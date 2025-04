Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Now that the Google March 2025 core update is done, I wanted to share some polls I spotted on this update, including some I posted myself. The theme is, most said their rankings stayed the same, while many saw declines and improvements with the update. Which tells us, this was a normal core update.

I posted this poll on X:

Google March 2025 core update poll 🗳 — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) March 28, 2025

I posted this poll on LinkedIn - the poll is still open, so feel free to add to it if you want:

And there is a similar poll on Black Hat World:

If you know of more polls, let me know, happy to include them here. I like including polls from numerous sources because it gives better insight into how/what may have been impacted.

Forum discussion at Black Hat World, LinkedIn and X.