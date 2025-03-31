Google March 2025 Core Update Impact Multiple Poll Results

Google Core Update Chart

Now that the Google March 2025 core update is done, I wanted to share some polls I spotted on this update, including some I posted myself. The theme is, most said their rankings stayed the same, while many saw declines and improvements with the update. Which tells us, this was a normal core update.

I posted this poll on X:

I posted this poll on LinkedIn - the poll is still open, so feel free to add to it if you want:

Linkedin Poll Gmcu

And there is a similar poll on Black Hat World:

Bhw Poll Gmcu

If you know of more polls, let me know, happy to include them here. I like including polls from numerous sources because it gives better insight into how/what may have been impacted.

Forum discussion at Black Hat World, LinkedIn and X.

 

