Now that the Google March 2025 core update is done, I wanted to share some polls I spotted on this update, including some I posted myself. The theme is, most said their rankings stayed the same, while many saw declines and improvements with the update. Which tells us, this was a normal core update.

I posted this poll on X:

Google March 2025 core update poll 🗳 — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) March 28, 2025

I posted this poll on LinkedIn - the poll is still open, so feel free to add to it if you want:

And there is a similar poll on Black Hat World:

If you know of more polls, let me know, happy to include them here. I like including polls from numerous sources because it gives better insight into how/what may have been impacted.

