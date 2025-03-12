Initially when Google Ads released the ability to add negative keywords to your Performance Max campaigns, Google limited it to 100 keywords. We asked why only 100 back then. Well, Google listened to the ad community and increased that from 100 to 10,000 negative keywords.

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, wrote on X, "we heard your feedback loud and clear that while negative keywords are welcomed, the cap of 100 felt too restrictive."

She added, "As a result, we’re raising the threshold 10,000 negative keywords per PMax campaign."

This is being done because "This aligns with Search campaigns," she added.

This update to negative keywords is rolling out to all PMax advertisers in the next couple of weeks, so you might not see it right away.

Ginny noted that "the cap aimed to ensure the system has the flexibility to achieve your campaign's goal while providing additional control. With this increase, we still strongly recommend using negative keywords judiciously, keeping match type behavior in mind, so as not to limit the system’s ability to find valued conversions and monitoring performance as you add negative keywords."

If you need more details on how to add or edit your negative keyword for PMax campaigns, see here.

As you can imagine, this makes Google Ads advertisers super happy.

Forum discussion at X.