Navah Hopkins, someone I have quoted here countless times, and a super respected member of the PPC community, is now the Ads Liaison for Microsoft Advertising. Navah wrote on LinkedIn, "I could not be more excited to announce I am joining Microsoft Advertising as the Ads Liaison!"

Here is what Navah posted:

One of the reasons I am so excited about this role is that I report into the Product team. That means all the feedback will go directly to the amazing product leads, and questions can get clarity quickly. When Tim Frank reached out to me about this role on a random Sunday, I knew this was the best way to help the most amount of marketers. Microsoft is bringing a uniquely human perspective to AI. While others treat B2B as an after thought, Microsoft remains one of the best paths forward for B2B marketers, while also supporting e-commerce/B2C through feed-first ad solutions. This is such an exciting time for this Microsoft fan girl to become the official Microsoft Ads cheerleader! I'll be bringing my 10 years working in SaaS in collaboration with product and engineering teams along with my total 17 years working in digital marketing to this role. If we already know each other, get ready to get tapped for feedback! If we don't know each other yet, would love to learn about your relationship with Microsoft Ads and I look forward to connecting with you! P.S. I'll still be sharing general PPC advice and you can still expect to see me at conferences! Yes, the topics will be Microsoft oriented, and yes you'll still get fun geeky flavor from me ^_^

I think this is Microsoft Advertising's first Ads Liaison, as you know Ginny Marvin is the Google Ads Liaison and has been since March 2021. So now Microsoft tapped the PPC community for another respected member.

Congrats to Navah, but even more so, this is a huge win for the PPC community.

