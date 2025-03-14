Google March 2025 Core Update Is Rolling Out - Here Is A Deeper Dive

Mar 14, 2025 - 7:51 am 36 by
Filed Under Google Updates

Google Core Update Explode

Google officially announced the rollout of the March 2025 core update yesterday at around 12:30 pm ET. This core update is expected to take up to two weeks to roll out. Google said this is a regular core update but did make a note about helping surface content from content creators.

Google wrote on LinkedIn two points:

(1) "This is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites," Google wrote

(2) "We also continue our work to surface more content from creators through a series of improvements throughout this year. Some have already happened; additional ones will come later," Google added. My gut, based on the wording here, is that we won't see much change in terms of improvement for most content creators hit by previous core updates or helpful content updates. But let's wait it out and see what happens over the coming weeks.

Google Core March Linkedin Post

I am surprised this is the first core update we had of 2025, I was expecting more core updates, more often but who knows...

Google March 2025 Core Update Quick Facts:

Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:

  • Name: Google March 2025 Broad Core Update
  • Launched: March 13, 2024 at around 12:30 pm ET
  • Rollout: Will take about two weeks to roll out
  • Targets: It looks at all types of content
  • Penalty: It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages
  • Global: This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages.
  • Impact: The normal core update - updating some of the "core systems". Google said this March update is a "regular update." Maybe content creators will see better results but not sure on that.
  • Discover: Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more.
  • Recover: If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice.
  • Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to this algorithm but may not communicate those updates in the future. Maybe this is what we saw the past couple of weeks or all those unconfirmed Google updates.

Google March 2025 Core Update Details

There are three pieces of unique details Google posted about this core update.

(1) Google wrote the rollout "may take up to 2 weeks to complete."

(2) Google wrote this is a "regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites."

(3) Google wrote they will continue "to surface more content from creators through a series of improvements throughout this year." Adding they did some efforts around this earlier and will do more later, "Some have already happened; additional ones will come later," Google said.

Below you will find the third-party tracking tools and chatter within the SEO community. The story that tells is that some feel Google was testing this core update in the wild for days or weeks prior to the rollout of this update. But as of the past day or so, volatility was pretty calm relative for a core update. That being said, as of this morning, the tools are also pretty calm, again, relative for a core update.

Previous Broad Core Updates

Here is a list of the most recent core updates we've seen since Google started to confirm them. Previously we nicknamed them Phantom updates or unconfirmed updates.

Previous Helpful Content Update Impact

Here is the list of the previous Google helpful content updates:

Google Tracking Tools On March 2025 Core Update

The tools were pretty calm this week, but they were heated the week prior. There was some chatter this week about some testing and reversals, though... But as you can see, the tools aren't yet picking up this core update, at least as of this morning:

Semrush:

Semrush

SimilarWeb:

Similarweb

Mozcast:

Mozcast

Algoroo:

Algoroo

Advanced Web Rankings:

Advancedwebranking

Accuranker:

Accuranker

Cognitive SEO:

Cognitiveseo

Wincher:

Wincher

Mangools (looks broken?):

Mangools

Sistrix:

Sistrix

Data For SEO:

Dataforseo

SERPstat:

Serpstat

SEO Chatter on the March 2025 Core Update

Here is the chatter we saw before this update was announced, showing people expecting the update soon. In fact, many felt Google was testing this core update in the wild for the past several weeks. Especially because of all the unconfirmed Google ranking volatility we've been seeing recently.

Glenn Gabe posted about this on X and LinkedIn and wrote:

Core is close IMO. I've heard from a number of sites owners this week seeing core update-like volatility, including losing Discover visibility completely, top stories, top rankings vanishing, then returning a few days later, etc. Google is probably testing the next core update, or specific systems within core. Stay tuned.

Here are some people who replied about the recent Google volatility:

I am also seeing chatter on this site here and here over the past couple of days:

Is there a core update rolling out through March? We've been absolutely hammered (50% drop)

All of March has felt like update suppression for us. Traffic is non-converting crap. For a while this would happen temporarily while Google turned the knobs, then traffic would return to normal. This feels like an extended stay in search purgatory.

Agree; something has definitely changed traffic. Started for me 2 days ago, today is day 3.

Our Google traffic has been up sharply today, but I've seen a lot of peaks and valleys lately. The mix of top pages doesn't change much, but UVs and pageviews are a lot less consistent than they used to be.

Traffic is fluctuating again. Just saying.

And also some on WebmasterWorld:

Traffic sucks BIG time today without any sign of SERP volatility

Anyone else's Discover been sent to zero since early March?

This may be the end...

March 10 and 11 we had good traffic and a lot of sales. Yes, the economy and economic uncertainty are a factor but Google clearly has both hands on the steering wheel. Maybe the reason why we had a couple good days is because Google was testing some new layout to combat the bad press and lawsuit about AIO sending no traffic. On March 12, traffic and sales quickly retreated back to their stagnant state.

Here is the chatter on the comment about rewarding creator content:

Here is some early chatter about movement earlier this morning:

OK. with the update rolled out sales are off. coincidence?

And i didn´t realized it but today the is the entry at the very top

results for "my location" - choose region

so result seems to be 100% geolocation. And there is no way to disable geolocation.

For me, it's the other way around: Yesterday at 5 p.m., the shop was overrun. We haven't had a day like that since December. Currently, however, it's rather quiet again, but that's probably because of the time of day.

News site today: some Discover traffic again, which is strange because all the big news sites are reporting on an incident in my niche today. My site usually doesn't stand a chance in such cases.

Of course, we will track this update as it rolls out and keep you posted on what we see.

Here is a YouTubey video I made on this topic - feel free to hit play and watch until the end, like, subscribe and comment (all those metrics matter):

Forum discussion at X, LinkedIn, BlackHatWorld and WebmasterWorld.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 14, 2025

Mar 14, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google March Core Update, Google AI Mode Concerns, Google 22% Growth & AI Search Engines Wrong

Mar 14, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Google March 2025 Core Update Is Rolling Out - Here Is A Deeper Dive

Mar 14, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads WhatsApp Messaging For PMax

Mar 14, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests Accommodations Carousel For Hotel Results

Mar 14, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests New Copilot Answer Interface

Mar 14, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Ads WhatsApp Messaging For PMax
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google March Core Update, Google AI Mode Concerns, Google 22% Growth & AI Search Engines Wrong

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.