Google announced a number of AI-related features to help advertisers create and manage their ads account across Google Ads and Merchant Center. These include new AI tools for creating ads and creatives and also agentic capabilities to help you with this on the backend. Specifically what you will see are new video ads format, "generated for you," Image-to-video, AI outpainting, a new Asset Studio, Video management tools, and new Agentic capabilities.

Here is what is new:

(1) A new "generated for you" feature in Product Studio upgrades its current AI features "by proactively analyzing trends to suggest fresh campaign concepts, featured products, and discounts to help products stand out." Google said it will also help with "title improvements, allowing for content that resonates across Google surfaces and new formats."

Here is how it works:

This is U.S. only.

(2) Image-to-video: Google Ads' image-to-video transformation is now available in Merchant Center and coming to Google Ads in the future, Google said.

Plus, Google Ads has AI outpainting, which "intelligently expands videos beyond their original frames." Outpainting is currently available in Google Ads App campaigns and will expand to more campaign types later this year.

Here is how it works:

Asset Studio is also being added in the future as a new workspace to help advertisers find these tools. Google wrote, "Advertisers will be able to find the latest versions of existing creative tools and we’ll continue to roll out new capabilities later this year. You'll also be able to generate stunning images featuring your products and show products in action, rolling out now within Ads and Merchant Center and coming soon to Asset Studio."

This is rolling out globally to users in English.

(3) Video management tools are coming to Google Merchant Center. This allows you to see all your video content in one place. "It will centralize retailers' videos from their websites, YouTube, and social platforms, and make proactive AI suggestions to enhance them for promotions and trends," Google said.

Here is what that looks like:

(4) Video Ads in Search: Yep, Google is testing video ads in Google Search.

Google said, "to inspire potential customers earlier in their shopping journey and simplify brand discovery for specific queries, we’re now experimenting with more visually appealing, shoppable ads formats that are particularly useful for prospecting and discovery."

Google is testing these video ads in the U.S. where advertisers can showcase video content alongside product information. This allows searchers to click on a video to start, hear and see a shoppable inventory.

Here is how those look:

(5) Agentic capabilities for ads: Google said they are "bringing agentic capabilities to Google Ads and Google Analytics." This seems like an expansion of Google Ads conversational experience.

Google said these agents will "help marketers with everything from onboarding and campaign creation to reporting and troubleshooting, enabling more confident campaign optimization." "These agentic tools learn from inputs, including expansive datasets, landing pages, assets and real-time performance to help take the guesswork out of achieving business goals," Google added.

Specifically in Google Ads, the agentic expert will offer advertisers personalized recommendations for their new and existing campaigns, such as keyword and creative suggestions and can implement them on their behalf. It can even suggest multiple tailored ad groups, complete with assets that are tightly themed around related products or services for better results.

Here is what it looks like:

This is global open beta, so ask your ad rep for more details on how you can try it out.

For a full list of changes announced at GML, see here.

Forum discussion at X.