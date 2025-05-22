Google has published two new help documents on the topic of AI; one on guidance on using generative AI content on your website and the second on AI features and your website. Google also published a blog post on the topics over here.

While there really isn't anything new in the content, these two help documents are new and it will be interesting to track to see if Google makes any changes to these documents over time.

I do recommend you read through it but I am just posting screenshots of these pages so we can see how they change in the future:

I am trying to get clarification on this bit:

