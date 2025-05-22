New Google Docs On Using AI Generative Content & AI Search Features

May 22, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Robot Notepad

Google has published two new help documents on the topic of AI; one on guidance on using generative AI content on your website and the second on AI features and your website. Google also published a blog post on the topics over here.

While there really isn't anything new in the content, these two help documents are new and it will be interesting to track to see if Google makes any changes to these documents over time.

I do recommend you read through it but I am just posting screenshots of these pages so we can see how they change in the future:

Google Search S Guidance On Generative Ai Content On Your Website Google Search Central Do

Ai Features And Your Website Google Search Central Documentation Google For Developers 05

I am trying to get clarification on this bit:

@johnmu.com Is AI Mode traffic now included in Search Console? (It wasn't before.) cc: @rustybrick.com @glenngabe.bsky.social developers.google.com/search/docs/...

[image or embed]

— Kenichi Suzuki (@suzukik.bsky.social) May 21, 2025 at 2:08 PM

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 22, 2025

May 22, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Come To AI Mode & AI Overviews Desktop

May 22, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads Smart Bidding Exploration: Bidding Update

May 22, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New AI Tools & Agentic Capabilities

May 22, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

New Google Docs On Using AI Generative Content & AI Search Features

May 22, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Double Border Search Box

May 22, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Bing Tests Double Border Search Box
Next Story: Google Ads New AI Tools & Agentic Capabilities

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.