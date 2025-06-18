There has been a lot, I mean, a lot, of chatter around if one should add an LLMs.txt to their website. Many are starting to add it while others have not added it yet. Well, John Mueller of Google chimed in and wrote on Bluesky, "FWIW no AI system currently uses llms.txt."

Yoast already added support to create your llms.txt file, they have a page about it over here. Yoast is a super popular WordPress plugin/extension. Yoast wrote, "Generate an llms.txt file automatically with a click. Offer to guide LLMs like ChatGPT to your most important content, helping them understand and represent your business more accurately."

But again, no one is really using it yet.

Rob Garner wrote a detailed piece on LLMs.txt, a proposed standard for AI website content crawling a while back on Search Engine Land.

You can see the proposal at llmstxt.org as well.

After John wrote that no one supports it, he added, "Also, I think WP core creates sitemaps for you automatically, so you probably already had that covered too. Having multiple sitemap files won't cause problems, especially if they're generated through the same CMS."

He went on to say, "It's super-obvious if you look at your server logs. The consumer LLMs / chatbots (the ones that SEOs want traffic from) will fetch your pages - for training and grounding, but none of them fetch the llms.txt file. Maybe they will tomorrow? Maybe I'll win in the lottery tomorrow?"

I have not implemented it here yet, and I am not sure if I will.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.