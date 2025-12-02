Daily Search Forum Recap: December 2, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Today is the 22nd year anniversary of the Search Engine Roundtable - check out the post to see the most important stories of 2025 and future thoughts for 2026. Google expanded Gemini 3 and Nano Banana Pro to more countries within AI Mode. Google also began testing blending AI Mode in AI Overviews. Google's John Mueller said 100MB video files won't impact the page in Google Search. Google Ads disallows the promotion of online horse race gambling. And I posted the December 2025 Google Webmaster Report.

