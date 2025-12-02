Daily Search Forum Recap: December 2, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Today is the 22nd year anniversary of the Search Engine Roundtable - check out the post to see the most important stories of 2025 and future thoughts for 2026. Google expanded Gemini 3 and Nano Banana Pro to more countries within AI Mode. Google also began testing blending AI Mode in AI Overviews. Google's John Mueller said 100MB video files won't impact the page in Google Search. Google Ads disallows the promotion of online horse race gambling. And I posted the December 2025 Google Webmaster Report.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • 22 Years Covering The Search Industry
    Today marks the 22nd anniversary of when I started this site, the Search Engine Roundtable. I was 23 years old when I started this site, compiling what the search community and search industry was talking about and for almost half of my life now, I've been still doing the same thing, day in and day out.
  • Google Officially Tests Blending AI Mode Into AI Overviews
    Back in October, we saw Google testing having the "Show more" button in the AI Overviews within Google Search jump you to AI Mode with follow-up questions. Well, Google's Robby Stein announced on X yesterday that this is being tested (after it was tested already) in the mobile search results.
  • Google Rolls Out Gemini 3 & Nano Banana Pro In AI Mode To More
    Google's Gemini 3 and Nano Banana Pro is now available in AI Mode in 120 countries and territories in English. This expands it from Gemini 3 in AI Mode's initial launch just a couple of weeks ago.
  • Google: 100MB Video Won't Have A Noticeable Effect On Your SEO
    Google's John Mueller said having a 100MB video file on your home page won't have a noticeable SEO effect. This was his response on a Reddit thread to the concern of having such a weighted-down file on your home page.
  • Google Ads No Longer Allows Online Horse Racing Betting
    Google Ads updated its gambling policy to disallow all promotion of online gambling-promoting content for horse racing targeting the United States. Google said this goes into effect as of December 1, 2025.
  • December 2025 Google Webmaster Report
    It is already December, can you believe it and even crazier, I've been doing this for 22 years! Where does the time ago. In any event, we had some serious Google ranking volatility this month, especially over the Thanksgiving week/end. Google released...
  • Tiny Google TPUs
    Google designs TPUs for mobile devices, like phones. It is not just the large ones that Google develops for servers. Here is a photo of one from Paige Baily from Google, she posted it on X.

