Google launched a new Search Labs experiment it is calling Web Guide. It basically organizes the web search results for you by category. Google wrote, "Web Guide is an AI-organized search results page that experiments with how we find, surface and organize results from across the web."

Google announced this yesterday saying, "Web Guide groups web links in helpful ways — like pages related to specific aspects of your query." Google said it "uses a custom version of Gemini to better understand both a search query and content on the web, creating more powerful search capabilities that better surface web pages you may not have previously discovered." It also does the query fan-out technique, concurrently issuing multiple related searches to identify the most relevant results, to it can expand those topics for you.

To access this, you need to opt in over here - this is the experiment:

Google Search Labs Web Guide

When you try it, it does that AI Mode thing to figure out what it wants to do:

Google Web Guide Starting

Here is a GIF of the AI-organized results:

Google Web Guide

Right now this is only under the "Web" tab, not the default "All" tab, but Google said the All tab will get it.

Also, this is different from the AI organized results Google announced at Google I/O in that this is opt in, it is also for all web results, not just for dining and recipes. This also uses a new custom version of Gemini and does the whole query fan out thing.

I don't know if this will ever go live but if it does, it can be a big deal:

Forum discussion at X.

 

