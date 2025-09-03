The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Alan Bleiweiss - Caring & Giving SEO

Sep 3, 2025 - 8:45 pm 2 by
Filed Under Search News

Alan Bleiweiss Rip

I am deeply sad to report that Alan Bleiweiss has passed away on August 22nd. Alan was a true friend to the search marketing industry; he always had a witty and funny response to make everyone smile, even during the most frustrating times. He cared deeply about the industry, the people within it and his friends and family.

Alan Bleiweiss was one of the OGs in our industry, doing web marketing since 1995 - before SEO was called SEO. As I wrote in Alan's The Search Community Honors You piece back in 2017, he was an SEO who did such deep detailed audits while at the same time, taking the time out to help a fellow SEO for free. He was very active on social media and the forums, trying to guide people to do better on the web. Giving advice on problematic areas of their websites and/or calling out an issue with someone's SEO article or advice. He was always brave enough to call someone's advice out as being wrong or hurtful, which makes the industry look for truth.

Alan Bleiweiss was an SEO consultant, specializing in forensic site audits since 2012. His overall experience with online marketing spans more than twenty-two years. Performing more than 60 audits a year for medium to enterprise scale sites around the world, just a few of Alan’s most notable clients include NBC Universal, Disney, Petco and the ACLU. He was living in Las Vegas, he spent his semi-retired free time mentoring others, and otherwise finding ways to express his sarcasm among friends.

Susan Wenograd, one of his long time friends in the industry wrote a touching piece on Facebook that she said I can copy. Here is a part of it:

It breaks my heart to post this, but my dear friend Alan Bleiweiss passed away on August 22nd.

After many years of heart problems he had treated and fought hard to overcome, his body finally had enough. I’m grateful he passed peacefully - he deserved to, for all the peace and comfort he gave others when they needed it.

Alan was one of my closest friends, and a light in my life. It’s been surreal to grieve over a person who would normally be the first one I’d call when something like this happens.

Susan will be setting up a GoFundMe, once it is set up, I will add it to this story. Please come back in 24-hours or so and check for the link. Susan wrote:

His family has asked me to be the designated point person for handling financial contributions, and I’m honored to help.

I will be setting up a GoFundMe this week I will post here. All funds and donations should be routed there only.

Alan’s will also requested donations be made to Make-A-Wish - any unused funds for his end-of-life arrangements from the GoFundMe will be donated there by his family, in his name.

Alan, you will be so deeply missed on so many levels. Thank you for all you have done for our industry, both in terms of education and to make us smile.

Forum discussion on at public posts below...

Please check back tomorrow for more details...

So sorry to hear this. Alan could be a character, but he was there for a lot of people when it mattered. I'll never forget what he did for Dana during her last days.

[image or embed]

— Dr. Pete Meyers (@dr-pete.bsky.social) September 3, 2025 at 9:06 PM

Oh wow. That's very surprising and sad news. Thanks for letting us all know, Barry.

RIP @alanbleiweiss.bsky.social

— Louis Gray (@louisgray.bsky.social) September 3, 2025 at 8:57 PM

Rest in peace, Allan. We're missing you.

[image or embed]

— Martin Splitt (@divingfor.fun) September 4, 2025 at 3:28 AM

So sad to hear, his humor always on point - you will be very missed @alanbleiweiss.bsky.social

[image or embed]

— Libby Day (@libby.day) September 4, 2025 at 3:56 AM

So long, and thanks for all the fishes, uhm, memories. I'll miss you, Mr Wiseguy. RIP @alanbleiweiss.bsky.social

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) September 4, 2025 at 2:04 AM

Rest in peace, Alan. You leave behind shoes too big for the rest of us to fill.

[image or embed]

— Keith Goode (@keithgoode.bsky.social) September 3, 2025 at 9:28 PM

So sad. I didn’t know him well but always had very positive interactions with him. I hope he’s found the peace he’s been looking for.

[image or embed]

— John Doherty ✅ (@johnfdoherty.com) September 3, 2025 at 9:55 PM

Post by @[email protected]
View on Mastodon

I'm heartbroken. Alan, that conversation we began just a couple of months ago, we'll never get to finish. I really wish you were still here. On the other hand, I am happy that you are so at peace now. <3

[image or embed]

— Donna Fontenot (@donnafontenot.com) September 4, 2025 at 10:12 AM

I never knew Alan personally, but I feel blessed to have interacted with him here on Bluesky. He was the nicest human being. The industry will miss you.

— Preeti Gupta (@ilovechoclates.bsky.social) September 4, 2025 at 5:35 AM

No one liked my "shitposting" about algorithms and the state of some SERPs more than Alan. He loved a rant!!!!

💔

— Martin SEO McGarry (@searchassistance.co.uk) September 4, 2025 at 4:13 AM

Sad news - I didn't know him well, but anytime we chatted online or he replied to a post etc it was always positive and usually interesting...

— Dan Thornton (@danthornton.net) September 4, 2025 at 4:12 AM

This is so upsetting, I loved getting involved in some of Alan's wild theories and threads on here.

— Chloe Smith 🪩 (@chloeivyroseseo.bsky.social) September 4, 2025 at 4:09 AM

That's very sad news. I had some fascinating chats online with Alan over the years – the industry will be a much duller place without him.

— SimonCox (@simoncox.com) September 4, 2025 at 4:03 AM

My thoughts are too long for here, so I commented on your article. Feel free to add them

— Kevin Doory (@kevindoory.bsky.social) September 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM

Damn, never had the pleasure of meeting him in person but always enjoyed our online chats. He will definitely be missed.

— Toren Ajk (@fthead9.bsky.social) September 3, 2025 at 9:38 PM

This is sad news. Such a caring person and another OG in search that leaves this world. I'll miss our social media interactions

[image or embed]

— Montse Cano (@montsecano.bsky.social) September 4, 2025 at 6:08 AM

Such sad news, Alan will be missed by many. I didn’t know him personally, but we had some great interactions on Bluesky.

R.I.P.

— Yordan Dimitrov (@yordan-dimitrov.com) September 4, 2025 at 6:15 AM

Dreadfully sad news. Alan was a beacon in our industry and always very generous with his advice. Last spoke a few weeks ago and he seemed in good form. His rants were legendary and funny. I remember finding a street here in Slovenia called Bleiweiss cesta and that tickled him no end. Farewell friend

— Bill Marshall 🇸🇮 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@spiderbill.bsky.social) September 4, 2025 at 6:28 AM

Such sad news, RIP Alan. Legend.

— Nat (@nca.bsky.social) September 4, 2025 at 8:05 AM

RIP, A true forensic SEO auditor. A term I use, I picked up from Alan.

— Shaun Anderson (@hoboweb.bsky.social) September 4, 2025 at 8:27 AM

He was always so nice to me. Such a great guy! RIP @alanbleiweiss.bsky.social

— Seth From Philly! (@s3th.me) September 4, 2025 at 7:40 AM

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 4, 2025

Sep 4, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

New Court Docs: Google Search User Interactions, User Data & Chrome Data

Sep 4, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Floating Copilot Search Box With Keyword Suggestions

Sep 4, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

New Court Docs: Google Search Index, Spam Score, PageRank & Glue

Sep 4, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Related Searches That Expand To More

Sep 4, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Hotel Center To Crack Down On Pricing Accuracy

Sep 4, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: September 3, 2025
Next Story: Google Illuminated Cone Wall - Art?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.