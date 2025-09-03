I am deeply sad to report that Alan Bleiweiss has passed away on August 22nd. Alan was a true friend to the search marketing industry; he always had a witty and funny response to make everyone smile, even during the most frustrating times. He cared deeply about the industry, the people within it and his friends and family.

Alan Bleiweiss was one of the OGs in our industry, doing web marketing since 1995 - before SEO was called SEO. As I wrote in Alan's The Search Community Honors You piece back in 2017, he was an SEO who did such deep detailed audits while at the same time, taking the time out to help a fellow SEO for free. He was very active on social media and the forums, trying to guide people to do better on the web. Giving advice on problematic areas of their websites and/or calling out an issue with someone's SEO article or advice. He was always brave enough to call someone's advice out as being wrong or hurtful, which makes the industry look for truth.

Alan Bleiweiss was an SEO consultant, specializing in forensic site audits since 2012. His overall experience with online marketing spans more than twenty-two years. Performing more than 60 audits a year for medium to enterprise scale sites around the world, just a few of Alan’s most notable clients include NBC Universal, Disney, Petco and the ACLU. He was living in Las Vegas, he spent his semi-retired free time mentoring others, and otherwise finding ways to express his sarcasm among friends.

Susan Wenograd, one of his long time friends in the industry wrote a touching piece on Facebook that she said I can copy. Here is a part of it:

It breaks my heart to post this, but my dear friend Alan Bleiweiss passed away on August 22nd. After many years of heart problems he had treated and fought hard to overcome, his body finally had enough. I’m grateful he passed peacefully - he deserved to, for all the peace and comfort he gave others when they needed it. Alan was one of my closest friends, and a light in my life. It’s been surreal to grieve over a person who would normally be the first one I’d call when something like this happens.

Susan will be setting up a GoFundMe, once it is set up, I will add it to this story. Please come back in 24-hours or so and check for the link. Susan wrote:

His family has asked me to be the designated point person for handling financial contributions, and I’m honored to help. I will be setting up a GoFundMe this week I will post here. All funds and donations should be routed there only. Alan’s will also requested donations be made to Make-A-Wish - any unused funds for his end-of-life arrangements from the GoFundMe will be donated there by his family, in his name.

Alan, you will be so deeply missed on so many levels. Thank you for all you have done for our industry, both in terms of education and to make us smile.

Forum discussion on at public posts below...

Please check back tomorrow for more details...

So sorry to hear this. Alan could be a character, but he was there for a lot of people when it mattered. I'll never forget what he did for Dana during her last days.



[image or embed] — Dr. Pete Meyers (@dr-pete.bsky.social) September 3, 2025 at 9:06 PM

Oh wow. That's very surprising and sad news. Thanks for letting us all know, Barry. RIP @alanbleiweiss.bsky.social — Louis Gray (@louisgray.bsky.social) September 3, 2025 at 8:57 PM

So sad. I didn’t know him well but always had very positive interactions with him. I hope he’s found the peace he’s been looking for.



[image or embed] — John Doherty ✅ (@johnfdoherty.com) September 3, 2025 at 9:55 PM

Damn. 😢



There was a time when we had so much discussion back and forth about our industry. I was just trying to remember the 1st time i met him and i think it was Pubcon like 15 years ago. (shit, maybe longer now) Sad news. — Stuart McHenry (@smindsrt) September 4, 2025

What a terrible loss. :( — Rich Tatum »∵« (@RichTatum) September 4, 2025

Very sad to hear this news. Heartfelt condolences. — Pedro Dias (@pedrodias) September 4, 2025

Alan inspired me to do great audits. Good travels, Alan 🙏 — Tyron (@tyron_love) September 4, 2025

Oh no… RIP — IrishWonder (@IrishWonder) September 4, 2025

Alan was a great SEO and a great mentor to many Seo's. I had the pleasure to work with him a few times and each time he did a great job and handled our website like it was his own. He was feisty but he meant well and he was sincere and transparent always. R. I. P. Alan! — Chris Yackulic (@ChrisYackulic) September 4, 2025

I'm heartbroken. Alan, that conversation we began just a couple of months ago, we'll never get to finish. I really wish you were still here. On the other hand, I am happy that you are so at peace now. <3



[image or embed] — Donna Fontenot (@donnafontenot.com) September 4, 2025 at 10:12 AM

This is sad.



Really gonna miss Alan.



He was a super good dude that always went out of his way to help out and show love. https://t.co/qCvOJ9w4e2 — Mic King (@iPullRank) September 4, 2025

Fellow technical SEO has 301’d to a better place. You’d be hard pressed not to know Alan at the conferences as he went out of his way to meet people especially at the iconic Breeze. His famous audits competing with War and Peace in length with the detail of Holmes on Homes of SEO https://t.co/8WkYUiY354 — AdamHumphreys (@AdamJHumphreys) September 4, 2025

Oh.. that’s sad he was always a helpful and resourceful member of the community. — Jeremiah Andrick (@jeremiah) September 4, 2025

I never knew Alan personally, but I feel blessed to have interacted with him here on Bluesky. He was the nicest human being. The industry will miss you. — Preeti Gupta (@ilovechoclates.bsky.social) September 4, 2025 at 5:35 AM

No one liked my "shitposting" about algorithms and the state of some SERPs more than Alan. He loved a rant!!!! 💔 — Martin SEO McGarry (@searchassistance.co.uk) September 4, 2025 at 4:13 AM

Sad news - I didn't know him well, but anytime we chatted online or he replied to a post etc it was always positive and usually interesting... — Dan Thornton (@danthornton.net) September 4, 2025 at 4:12 AM

This is so upsetting, I loved getting involved in some of Alan's wild theories and threads on here. — Chloe Smith 🪩 (@chloeivyroseseo.bsky.social) September 4, 2025 at 4:09 AM

That's very sad news. I had some fascinating chats online with Alan over the years – the industry will be a much duller place without him. — SimonCox (@simoncox.com) September 4, 2025 at 4:03 AM

My thoughts are too long for here, so I commented on your article. Feel free to add them — Kevin Doory (@kevindoory.bsky.social) September 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM

Damn, never had the pleasure of meeting him in person but always enjoyed our online chats. He will definitely be missed. — Toren Ajk (@fthead9.bsky.social) September 3, 2025 at 9:38 PM

I don't think people realized just how generous and loyal Alan was. Gonna miss him and will always treasure the absolutely next-level snark and fun he'd bring to the ol' #SEOchat — Mordy Oberstein🎗️🇮🇱 (@MordyOberstein) September 4, 2025

This is sad news. Such a caring person and another OG in search that leaves this world. I'll miss our social media interactions



[image or embed] — Montse Cano (@montsecano.bsky.social) September 4, 2025 at 6:08 AM

Such terrible news! Alan's dinners were the highlight of many conferences. — Eli Schwartz (@5le) September 4, 2025

May you rest in peace Alan. Thanks for your contribution to the SEO industry. I hope you are with Hamlet, Ross and Bill.😢 https://t.co/QB4UZpzuJL — Suganthan Mohanadasan (@Suganthanmn) September 4, 2025

Such sad news, Alan will be missed by many. I didn’t know him personally, but we had some great interactions on Bluesky. R.I.P. — Yordan Dimitrov (@yordan-dimitrov.com) September 4, 2025 at 6:15 AM

Dreadfully sad news. Alan was a beacon in our industry and always very generous with his advice. Last spoke a few weeks ago and he seemed in good form. His rants were legendary and funny. I remember finding a street here in Slovenia called Bleiweiss cesta and that tickled him no end. Farewell friend — Bill Marshall 🇸🇮 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@spiderbill.bsky.social) September 4, 2025 at 6:28 AM

This is such a sad news! Alan was a smart good-grumpy man. He will be missed: https://t.co/YrzSvH80lG — Gianluca Fiorelli (@gfiorelli1) September 4, 2025

I'm stunned. Personally and professionally. What a loss. — Eric Richmond (@SEOExpertEric) September 4, 2025

So sorry to hear about the passing of Alan Bleiweiss. He was a very warm, kind-hearted person. His hosted dinners before search conferences were epic. He will be deeply missed by the #SEO community. #RIPhttps://t.co/lEKajytS33 — Brendan O'Connell (@BrendanOConnel) September 4, 2025

May he rest in peace .. — Natasha Kaurra | Paid Ads + CRO + PPC Whitelabel (@semexpertnav) September 4, 2025

Alan was my dear friend. He supported me in work and in life. We talked all the time, bounced ideas off each other, celebrated wins and mourned losses. I'm not sure how many people knew his history but what he overcame to be the incredible person he was...I will miss him so much — Jenny Halasz (@jennyhalasz) September 4, 2025

RIP, A true forensic SEO auditor. A term I use, I picked up from Alan. — Shaun Anderson (@hoboweb.bsky.social) September 4, 2025 at 8:27 AM

He was always so nice to me. Such a great guy! RIP @alanbleiweiss.bsky.social — Seth From Philly! (@s3th.me) September 4, 2025 at 7:40 AM

Oh that it terrible news. Have been talking to him (and working with him) very recently. Devastating. 💔 — Liam Lally, Zaddle Internet Marketing (@ZaddleMarketing) September 4, 2025

Shocked and saddened by this. I didn’t have too many interactions with Alan, but our conversations increased when we followed each other on Bluesky! Some things we agreed on, some things we disagreed on, but I learned so much!



Rest in peace, Alan! https://t.co/OdEss64UtP — Ryan Jones 🚀 (@RyanJonesSEO) September 4, 2025

Terrible to hear the news about Alan. A smart, tough, witty, and brave dude, I really liked Alan (and right from the start). I believe we started talking even before Medieval Panda hit the scene and I was always impressed with the detail of his technical audits. He would call… https://t.co/df5CjM63iF pic.twitter.com/m50qcBjHWQ — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) September 4, 2025

Truly saddened to hear about the loss of Alan Bleiweiss this week.



I spent a lot of time with Alan during my DC days. He was always available to lend a hand and help support the team where he could. He was a pillar and institution to the SEO community. 🕊️ https://t.co/d39926y2Kl — JHoff (@_JHoff) September 4, 2025