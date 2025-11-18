Google: Consistency Is The Biggest Technical SEO Factor (Still In 2025)

For a decade now, Google's John Mueller has been saying consistency is the most important SEO advice you can give someone. In 2025, he said it again, posting on Bluesky, "Consistency is the biggest technical SEO factor."

This is pretty straightforward, but in short; when you build your site, make sure the links to the same pages are the same, canonicals match what you do on your navigation, the content across the board feels consistent, the structured data matches what is on the page and so on. Be consistent.

Here is that post:

Consistency is the biggest technical SEO factor.

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) November 12, 2025 at 10:18 AM

Here are the previous times we covered this same message from John Mueller of Google:

In short, when you build your site, make sure the signals you are sending to Google are consistent across the whole site.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

