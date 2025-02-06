Google Ads Update Takes Into Account Quality Of User Navigation Experience

Feb 6, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Cat Screen

Google has announced it made some updates to its ad quality where it now takes into account better measurements for understanding the user navigation experience and if that user will or will not be happy with the ad landing page.

Google wrote, they have "recently developed a new prediction model that helps our ads quality systems more precisely capture the quality of your navigation experience when visiting a Search ad's landing page." Google added that they improved its "ability to understand and predict if a Search ad leads to an unexpected destination and doesn't offer other helpful navigation options."

This will result in Gogole showing you "fewer ads like this, reducing these types of negative experiences for people searching on Google."

Google explained how this poor experience works with these three screenshots. Google wrote:

For instance, if you click on an ad looking for a login page, but land on a promotion instead, a good experience depends on how quickly you can find the login page from there. If it’s not easily accessible you'll probably return to Google Search to try again, and that’s not time well spent.

Bad experience:

Google Ads Quality Of User Navigation Experience1

Then can't find the login:

Google Ads Quality Of User Navigation Experience2

So goes back to the search results page:

Google Ads Quality Of User Navigation Experience3

Good user experience:

Google Ads Quality Of User Navigation Experience4

Can easily find the login button:

Google Ads Quality Of User Navigation Experience5

So clicks it and logs in:

Google Ads Quality Of User Navigation Experience6

Google added that "while landing page content has always been a key aspect we look at, this update emphasizes the importance of relevant content and easy-to-navigate landing pages. These changes will improve your Search experience by making it easier for you to find the information you’re looking for — and help drive long-term value to advertisers."

Google recommends to advertisers that they look at their landing pages and make sure they are navigable and can help people go to where they go.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 6, 2025

Feb 6, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Guidelines Warns Of Significant Scrolling On Recipe Blogs

Feb 6, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Update Takes Into Account Quality Of User Navigation Experience

Feb 6, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's Gary Illyes: Focus On Originality In 2025

Feb 6, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Don't Update Lastmod Date With Copyright Date Changes

Feb 6, 2025 - 7:21 am
Other Search Engines

ChatGPT Search More Open; Google Expands Gemini 2.0 & Microsoft Think Deeper in Copilot

Feb 6, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google's Gary Illyes: Focus On Originality In 2025
Next Story: Google Guidelines Warns Of Significant Scrolling On Recipe Blogs

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.