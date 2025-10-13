Google Goldmine Search Content Ranking System?

Oct 13, 2025 - 7:31 am 6 by
Filed Under Google

Google Gold Logo Leak

Have you heard of the Google Goldmine Scoring System? It supposedly looks at your page, your content, and Google gives it a goldminePageScore, title tag factor, body factor, anchor factor, heading factor and more.

Shaun Anderson uncovered this as part of the older Google data leak and said on X, "The "Goldmine" system rates title tags. It evaluates "title candidates" (your title, h1, headings, and anchor text) using dozens of signals to calculate goldminePageScore. The highest-scoring candidate is the one most likely to be shown in search results."

He shared this screenshot that says "the core of the evaluation engine. These attributes represent the individual scoring components (Factors) and the final composite scores that determine a title candidate's quality and ranking." He posted a lot more detail about this on his blog but it lists these attributes:

  • goldminePageScore
  • goldmineAdjustedScore
  • goldmineTitleTagFactor
  • goldmineBodyFactor
  • goldmineAnchorFactor
  • goldmineHeadingFactor

Google Goldmine Search System

Here is some more:

The name does have a ring to it...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 14, 2025

Oct 14, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google: Ads Coming Soon To AI Mode In EU

Oct 14, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Clarifies Misrepresentation Policies

Oct 14, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads Optimization Insights Recommendations

Oct 14, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Hiring Google Discover User Generated Content Engineer

Oct 14, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Officially Launches Grouped Ad Label For Search Ads

Oct 13, 2025 - 12:15 pm
 
Previous Story: Google Adds Help Page For Discover Feed Source
Next Story: Google's Robby Stein On AI Not Replacing Search, AI Within Search, SEO For AI

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.