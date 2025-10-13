Google Goldmine Search Content Ranking System?

Have you heard of the Google Goldmine Scoring System? It supposedly looks at your page, your content, and Google gives it a goldminePageScore, title tag factor, body factor, anchor factor, heading factor and more.

Shaun Anderson uncovered this as part of the older Google data leak and said on X, "The "Goldmine" system rates title tags. It evaluates "title candidates" (your title, h1, headings, and anchor text) using dozens of signals to calculate goldminePageScore. The highest-scoring candidate is the one most likely to be shown in search results."

He shared this screenshot that says "the core of the evaluation engine. These attributes represent the individual scoring components (Factors) and the final composite scores that determine a title candidate's quality and ranking." He posted a lot more detail about this on his blog but it lists these attributes:

goldminePageScore

goldmineAdjustedScore

goldmineTitleTagFactor

goldmineBodyFactor

goldmineAnchorFactor

goldmineHeadingFactor

Here is some more:

We can see within the Google Goldmine System confirmation of the candidates they choose for the Title to display to users in SERPs (internal anchor text H1 etc) pic.twitter.com/UyoEnwuVzG — Shaun Anderson (@Hobo_Web) October 6, 2025

59 attributes are detailed in the six tables breaking down the QualityPreviewRanklabTitle module. These cover foundational properties, source identification, the "Goldmine" scoring system, demotion signals, semantic flags, and experimentation data. pic.twitter.com/IYHYbG6fjG — Shaun Anderson (@Hobo_Web) October 6, 2025

Read: The definitive guide to title tag SEO post Google leak - https://t.co/51YBSwIiiP — Shaun Anderson (@Hobo_Web) October 7, 2025

The name does have a ring to it...

