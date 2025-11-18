Google AI Mode Adds Travel AI Features: Agentic Booking & Research

Nov 18, 2025
Filed Under Google

Googe Robot Clipboard

Google added new features to AI Mode including agentic booking for travel and Canvas for helping you build your vacation. The agentic booking works with dinner reservations and Google previewed booking for hotels and flights.

Canvas

We've seen Canvas before, Google showed us how it works for helping with homework and travel planning. Canvas is in AI Mode and helps you build out your notes when using AI Mode.

Travel planning with Canvas will be available on desktop in the U.S. for those who have opted into the AI Mode experiment in Labs.

Here is a video of it in action:

Agentic Booking:

Google is also rolling out agentic booking capabilities in AI Mode for booking restaurant reservations. Agentic booking for dining reservations will roll out next week for AI Mode users in the U.S. - no Labs opt-in required. We saw this with event tickets and reservations before.

This works with OpenTable, Resy, Tock, Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, Booksy, Fresha and Vagaro.

Here is how it looks:

Agenticrestaurantbooking Aimode

Google also showed off a preview of agentic booking for flights and hotels. Google doesn't have a launch date for this but did show it.

Google said they are working with industry partners, including Booking.com, Choice Hotels International, Expedia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Here is how that looks:

Agentictravelbooking

Forum discussion at X.

 

