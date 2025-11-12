Google is reportedly working on a "fix" for the AI spam that routinely shows up within users' Google Discover feed. Google issued a statement to the Press Gazette saying, "We’re actively working on a fix" for the fake AI spam stories showing up in Google Discover.

Here is the full statement:

A Google spokesperson said: “We keep the vast majority of spam out of Discover through robust spam-fighting systems and clear policies against new and emerging forms of low quality, manipulative content. “We’re actively working on a fix that will better address the specific type of spam that’s being referenced here, maintaining our high bar for quality in Discover.”

The "specific type of spam that’s being referenced here" is specific to fake AI spam content showing up in Google Discover. Press Gazette posted examples of this over here and over here - here are some of those screenshots:

There have been more complaints of this on social:

Google is either unwilling or unable to stop ai spam (via expired domains) in Discover pic.twitter.com/uVdSDyJKoD — Valentin Pletzer (@VorticonCmdr) November 3, 2025

@Google Dear Google, there's a lot of spam happening on expired domains that are being used for new websites and are still appearing in Discover. Content is being generated using AI, yet these sites are still ranking. Please stop allowing expired domains to appear in Discover. — news4you (@news4youGovtJob) November 6, 2025

So this should be fixed, but the question is when?

Again, be careful using AI to spam Google - Google will eventually catch on.

