Google Working On Fixing Google Discover AI Spam Problem

Nov 12, 2025 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Spam Man Overwhelmed

Google is reportedly working on a "fix" for the AI spam that routinely shows up within users' Google Discover feed. Google issued a statement to the Press Gazette saying, "We’re actively working on a fix" for the fake AI spam stories showing up in Google Discover.

Here is the full statement:

A Google spokesperson said: “We keep the vast majority of spam out of Discover through robust spam-fighting systems and clear policies against new and emerging forms of low quality, manipulative content.

“We’re actively working on a fix that will better address the specific type of spam that’s being referenced here, maintaining our high bar for quality in Discover.”

The "specific type of spam that’s being referenced here" is specific to fake AI spam content showing up in Google Discover. Press Gazette posted examples of this over here and over here - here are some of those screenshots:

Google Discover Ai Spam Example1

Google Discover Ai Spam Example2

There have been more complaints of this on social:

So this should be fixed, but the question is when?

Again, be careful using AI to spam Google - Google will eventually catch on.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 12, 2025

Nov 12, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Image Results Tests Search Ads (Not Just Shopping Ads)

Nov 12, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Working On Fixing Google Discover AI Spam Problem

Nov 12, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Gains AI Guide Me Button In Policy Disapprovals

Nov 12, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Lets You Add Shipping/Return Details Without Merchant Center Account

Nov 12, 2025 - 7:23 am
Google Ads

Value-Based Pricing For Google Local Service Ads Message Leads

Nov 12, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google Ads Gains AI Guide Me Button In Policy Disapprovals
Next Story: Google Image Results Tests Search Ads (Not Just Shopping Ads)

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.