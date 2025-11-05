Google Tests A New Version Of AI Mode

Nov 5, 2025
Filed Under Google

Google is testing a new version of AI Mode responses in the wild, directly in the Google Search AI Mode interface. Google even tells the searcher, "You're giving feedback on a new version of Al Mode. Which response do you prefer?"

In the test, Google shows two different AI Mode responses, side-by-side, and asks the searcher to specify which response is preferred.

This was spotted by Len on X who shared this screenshot:

Google Ai Mode Version Test

Google is moving fast with changes to AI Mode, so this is not a surprise. But this is the first time I've seen Google test AI Mode responses in the wild. At least, side-by-side, like this...

Forum discussion at X.

 

