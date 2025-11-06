Google Search Tests Tinted Colored Background

Nov 6, 2025
Filed Under Google

Google Tinted Yellow Logo

Google is testing a tinted brownish/yellowish background color for the search results page. It turns the white background into a brownish/grayish/yellowish background and then the gray boxes into a darker color.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted some screenshots on X - here is one of those screenshots:

Google Tinted Yellow Background Color

This is how it compares to the normal background color:

Google Normal Background Color

The test kind of makes it look like your monitor colors are broken...

Here are more screenshots:

Jamie Press also shared some images of this in action:

Google Search Tinted Colored Background

Footer also:

Forum discussion at X.

 

