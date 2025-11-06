Google is testing a tinted brownish/yellowish background color for the search results page. It turns the white background into a brownish/grayish/yellowish background and then the gray boxes into a darker color.
This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted some screenshots on X - here is one of those screenshots:
This is how it compares to the normal background color:
The test kind of makes it look like your monitor colors are broken...
Here are more screenshots:
🆕 Google testing background color in whole serp. pic.twitter.com/751kvREDAH— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) November 4, 2025
Jamie Press also shared some images of this in action:
Footer also:
for me footer is of this color— Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) November 6, 2025
when I am using VPN to access UK results
but from AU IP its showing the same white one no background color pic.twitter.com/XcarOEniMG
