Google Business Profile Appeal Tool Now Shows Rejection Reasons

Jul 16, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google Court Room

Google Business Profiles appeal tool now shows the reason your appeal was rejected. It can show a list of reasons why the appeal was rejected, so that next time you submit the appeal, you can hopefully get it approved.

This was spotted by Syed M. Amir Hassan who posted on X, "Just noticed that Google is now showing the reasons for rejecting appeals in the GBP Appeal Tool, specifically for 'can't update business category.'"

Here is his screenshot:

Gbp Appeal Cant Update

It shows the rejection date, the decision of the rejection and more details.

Forum discussion at X.

 

