Google Search Console Insights Removes Google Analytics Data

Dec 10, 2024 - 7:33 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Light Bulb

Google has dropped Google Analytics data from its Google Search Console Insights tool and reporting. Google posted this notice on social saying, "we're focusing on data from Search Console, no longer including metrics from Google Analytics."

Google added they "are rolling out an update of Search Console Insights to all properties." Adding that they "hope this makes it easier to look up the details from Search Console Insights."

Google first rolled out Search Console Insights as a beta in June 2020 and then in June 2021 rolled it out to everyone.

The beauty of this tool was that it included both Search Console and Analytics data in one, making it fun and useful to look at. But now Google has dropped Google Analytics data from the tool, so I am not sure...

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.

 

