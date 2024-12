Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google has dropped Google Analytics data from its Google Search Console Insights tool and reporting. Google posted this notice on social saying, "we're focusing on data from Search Console, no longer including metrics from Google Analytics."

Google added they "are rolling out an update of Search Console Insights to all properties." Adding that they "hope this makes it easier to look up the details from Search Console Insights."

Google first rolled out Search Console Insights as a beta in June 2020 and then in June 2021 rolled it out to everyone.

The beauty of this tool was that it included both Search Console and Analytics data in one, making it fun and useful to look at. But now Google has dropped Google Analytics data from the tool, so I am not sure...

We are rolling out an update of Search Console Insights to all properties. With this change, we're focusing on data from Search Console, no longer including metrics from Google Analytics. We hope this makes it easier to look up the details from Search Console Insights. — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) December 10, 2024

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.