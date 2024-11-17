The Google November 2024 core update started rolling out Monday, November 11, at 3:30 pm ET and we saw some movement begin around Wednesday/Thursday but it was not that widespread. Now, over the weekend, this core update seems to be casting a wider net.

The update is expected to take about two weeks to roll out, so we have another week or so for it to officially complete, at this point. That being said, if this impacted your site, you either saw massive gains or massive losses. If not, then you are probably asking where the update is. But the Google November 2024 core update does seem to be impacting more sites this weekend than it was a few days after it was announced.

The SEO chatter did spike a lot over the weekend and some of the tools are now starting to show a lift in volatility.

Google Tracking Tools

You can see, most, not all, of the tools are starting to show a lift in volatility over the weekend. Here are some screenshots:

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

Sistrix:

Wincher:

Cognitive SEO:

Accuranker:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mozcast:

Mangools:

Algoroo:

SERPstat:

Data For SEO:

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the chatter I am seeing over the weekend at WebmasterWorld, on social and the comments here:

Just with the new broad core update is rolling out, sales vanished while traffic is way up.

We are free falling

Yes, looks like a drop. Ad revenue record low for November also. Traffic drops go hand in hand with RPM drops. Advertisers money is being wasted on AI generated spam sites.

big drop today... -40% ...

yeah, very big drop today. Seems like google wants to ensure that they don´t lose any piece of the christmas shopping cake.

We've had increases since the update started. Yesterday (the first full day of the update, unless I'm mistaken), our Google unique visitors were up 53 percent and Google pageviews were up 85 percent over the same day a week earlier. Of our top 100 pages, about 90 percent had increases, and there were no spikes that might have been caused by external events, mentions in major news media, etc. The traffic growth was distributed pretty evenly. Today is also looking strong. Still, it's early days yet, and even if the improvements hold or continue, I don't expect a return to the pre-SGE glory days before our Google traffic started dying late in 2022.

From the 11th to the 13th, traffic increased by about 10% compared to the previous week (though it remains 80% below the peak from 15 months ago). However, yesterday's traffic dropped below last week's levels. Just when you think things might start to improve, reality hits like a slap in the face.

Google traffic is all over the place...it dropped yesterday at 10am sharp and stayed down the entire day, but didn't seem to affect USA traffic much. Today traffic was high until 1pm and then dropped off a cliff hour by hour since then...the drop is mostly USA traffic. It's highly unusual to have sharp intraday drops like this so it would indicate something is shifting from hour to hour...either the number of ads, or the number of widgets on the page, or ranking shifting based on location. Whether high or low this traffic isn't converting at all. That may be seasonal but I normally have more inquiries this time of year for sure.

Anyone else seeing big changes for their sites at the moment? Traffic for our german speaking main site (travel) is down by nearly 50 %

Crazy page view variations this month with the last 4 days, Tuesday ro Friday, being 200% of the previous 3 days, Saturday to Monday, and so far today after more than half of my Goggleday, traffic is at 25% ! At times I actually question the accuracy of my stat programmes.

My web community mainly caters to United States residents. Probably 65% US traffic. Traffic has been slowly inching up. Revenue is on par with last year. Maybe down 2% so far. We’ll see what happens the upcoming week. Using the IndexNow feature of Bing has helped my positioning on Bing, even though I don’t get a lot of traffic from them. The sale of advanced website features and guest posts is pretty steady. Strangely, Google traffic is down about 25% from last year, but my revenue is similar.

High volatility today.. traffic is horrible. -40-50% compared to the average of a regular Saturday.

Traffic down, rankings down, revenue down. Everything is bad.

From last Saturday to this Saturday a 50% drop.

Rankings are not stable right now. Big boosts and drops.

The gains i made from October 21st have now been reversed so far but keywords are up massively, strange. Also results are pretty much all low quality ai listcle types, they are so bad I don't expect it to stay that way but i could be wrong.. Google likes to deliver bad results over the holidays to keep visitors searching and clicking on paid positions

I am glad that some are seeing their traffic rise but we are seeing some of the lowest considering the season. It is such a waste of time at this point.

Same. I'm genuinely happy for those here who are seeing improvements, and I hope it sticks for them. But personally I m seeing some of the lowest G traffic this fiscal year. I waited until the weekend to judge, hung on to hope, but it's not good - not good at all. :-(

According to GA two of my content sites that were hit with HCU are down another 65% since two days

My two sites that got massively hit during HCU are down another 65% compared to November 13th.

We’re excited to report now a 35% increase in traffic, with many of our SERPs now ranking prominently. Additionally, keyword rankings continue to climb steadily, driving even more visibility and engagement. The latest HCU is starting to show its impact.

Since this November core update rolled out, it got wrecked and dropped by 30%. And no, it isn't because my site got hit... But because now the first few page of the SERPs are all filled with Reddit, big sites, spam sites, and whatnot. Another site did had a tiny boost (and I do mean real tiny like JM's insightful/useful posts count) but it is still stuck on position 8-10 or page 2, while the top are all Reddit, spam sites, and big sites again. It also explains my zero sales.

Here are some good ones on X:

And in the gaming and entertainment space, I'm seeing some huge gains for sites that have been hit hard in the past. Some in the recent past btw... They are still down compared to where they once were, but this is a very good sign for them. One I am very familiar with, and I hope… pic.twitter.com/BtAeVBSdR7 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 16, 2024

Google, what are you doing?!?!



You're not supposed to be giving us small guys/gals hope. 😂



Did Forbes and Reddit approve of this????@rustybrick@glenngabe@lilyraynyc pic.twitter.com/UcmbJv91aA — Hugo Huijer (@hugohuijer) November 16, 2024

That is just some of the selected chatter - some saying they are seeing big ups and some saying big downs.

