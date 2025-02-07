I am seeing a ton of complaints in the Google Business Profiles forums about reviews going missing. A lot of people are saying the review counts have dropped from one number to a lower number.

I am seeing dozens and dozens of complaints in the forums over the past day or so.

Vinay Toshniwal, a Google Product expert, wrote in this thread, "Google has been actively removing reviews globally, likely due to non-compliance with their guidelines. Over the past week, I’ve noticed an increasing number of reports regarding this issue. However, there are no official updates from Google at this time."

Here are some of the complaint threads:

Yea, it is a lot.

Hat tip to:

Hi @rustybrick Google reduced at night the number of the reviews on the map almost everywhere. It must be a bug. YFI — Lux Augenzentrum (@AugenzentrumLux) February 7, 2025

So if you noticed you lost a number of reviews, you are not alone.

It is not clear if this is a bug or if Google is intentionally removing reviews.

