Google Local Reviews Decreasing Over Past 24 Hours

Feb 7, 2025 - 7:25 am 6 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Review Stars Old

I am seeing a ton of complaints in the Google Business Profiles forums about reviews going missing. A lot of people are saying the review counts have dropped from one number to a lower number.

I am seeing dozens and dozens of complaints in the forums over the past day or so.

Vinay Toshniwal, a Google Product expert, wrote in this thread, "Google has been actively removing reviews globally, likely due to non-compliance with their guidelines. Over the past week, I’ve noticed an increasing number of reports regarding this issue. However, there are no official updates from Google at this time."

Here are some of the complaint threads:

  • Missing Google Reviews? Here’s How to Get Help!
  • Number of Reviews decreased
  • Reviews disappeared
  • Missing Reviews
  • my google reviews are missing
  • reviw is missing and deleting
  • just lost 14 reviews! and all 5 stars!!
  • I have 49 reviews but it shows 46 reviews
  • Missing Google Reviews for Our Google Business
  • At least 12 reviews gone missing from my business profile within a day.
  • my business page is losing reviews
  • google review count shows 95, but actually it is 103
  • !!!!!!Google system started filtering out reviews!!!!!!!
  • Review issues
  • Urgent Inquiry Regarding the Removal of 35 Reviews from Appolonia Dentistry for Children - Al Wasl i
  • The number of comments is decreasing.
  • Misssing Reviews
  • Missing Google Reviews on My Business Listing
  • Google Reviews Missing
  • My clinic google review was Total no 220 , just it will reduce into 210 , kindly sort out these
  • A few of my customer reviews have gone missing
  • I lost 17 reviews on the last 12 hours and three reviews last week
  • My google business profile is showing less number ofreviews as compared to yesterday. (194 to 184)
  • My actual business review is 47 but google count 32 please help me...
  • Sudden drop in Google review count
  • Some one delete my google business reviews I have 319 reviews and now 289 left

    • Yea, it is a lot.

    Hat tip to:

    So if you noticed you lost a number of reviews, you are not alone.

    It is not clear if this is a bug or if Google is intentionally removing reviews.

    Forum discussion at the Google Business Profiles forums.

     

    Popular Categories

    The Pulse of the search community

    Follow
    Subscribe Options

    Search Video Recaps

     
    - YouTube
    Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

    Most Recent Articles

    Search Forum Recap

    Daily Search Forum Recap: February 7, 2025

    Feb 7, 2025 - 10:00 am
    Search Video Recaps

    Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility, Google Ads Quality Update, Google AI Overviews Updates & Other Search Engines

    Feb 7, 2025 - 8:01 am
    Google Search Engine Optimization

    Google Says People Know When Author Bios Are For SEO Purposes

    Feb 7, 2025 - 7:51 am
    Google Ads

    Google Ads Keyword Planner New Auto-Organize Keywords To Ad Groups

    Feb 7, 2025 - 7:41 am
    Google Maps

    Google Business Profiles Reinstatements Now Include Case & 5 Upload Documents

    Feb 7, 2025 - 7:31 am
    Google Maps

    Google Local Reviews Decreasing Over Past 24 Hours

    Feb 7, 2025 - 7:25 am
    Previous Story: More Details & Screenshots Of Google's AI Mode
    Next Story: Google Business Profiles Reinstatements Now Include Case & 5 Upload Documents

    The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
    Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
    This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.