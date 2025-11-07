Google Discover Numerous Experiments Documented

Nov 7, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Discover

As VP of Engineering for Search at Google, Rajan Patel said months ago - "We're experimenting with various approaches to X in Discover." Google has been super busy with testing various approaches to Google Discover. Here are some of the more recent tests I found via Damien (andell) and Gagan Ghotra over the last few weeks.

Google Discover updated titles and images:

Google Discover cards with Twitter Post (X):

YouTube Channel Posts In Discover feed:

Google Discover with Larger Publisher Icons:

Google Discover Profile links on and off:

Disclaimer Changes:

Explore Related & Explore Places:

YouTube videos auto playing in Discover:

AI Overviews in Discover:

With that comes bugs:

Forum discussion at posts above...

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Adds Creative Content Section

Nov 7, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Discover Numerous Experiments Documented

Nov 7, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 6, 2025

Nov 6, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Drops Support For More Structured Data Types & Search Features

Nov 6, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search Tests Tinted Colored Background

Nov 6, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Fake Info For Advertiser Verification Programs Disallowed

Nov 6, 2025 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Halloween Decorations At Google Hong Kong Office
Next Story: Google Merchant Center Adds Creative Content Section

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.