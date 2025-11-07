As VP of Engineering for Search at Google, Rajan Patel said months ago - "We're experimenting with various approaches to X in Discover." Google has been super busy with testing various approaches to Google Discover. Here are some of the more recent tests I found via Damien (andell) and Gagan Ghotra over the last few weeks.

Google Discover updated titles and images:

🆕 Another Google Discover update with titles in images, but also image format with rounded images that don't fill the entire screen.



Poke @gaganghotra_ @rustybrick https://t.co/tFkpAlGdHV pic.twitter.com/j4MA99epWI — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) October 29, 2025

Google Discover cards with Twitter Post (X):

🆕New on Google Discover cards with Twitter Post (X)



You can see a multi-image carousel that you can swipe from left to right or tap the arrows to view all 3 images pic.twitter.com/FXADLZBWit — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) November 5, 2025

YouTube Channel Posts In Discover feed:

🆕 YouTube channel posts now showing up in Google Discover - can't say if it's a test or a rollout cuz I have confirmed with Discover users from multiple countries & a lot of them are seeing these in their feeds starting yesterday.



These show up with the title "Post from channel… https://t.co/IvPW0eoW1j pic.twitter.com/nsbkhCnZ8a — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) October 21, 2025

Google Discover with Larger Publisher Icons:

Google Discover is testing larger publisher icons.



Comparing the favicons reveals several interesting points.



Google keeps both in its memory.



The first:



- Very lightweight, small PNG (originally 57x57 pixels, resized).



- Google serves the site's Apple Touch icon.

- Source:… pic.twitter.com/6BZwqzO7Y1 — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) November 3, 2025

Google Discover Profile links on and off:

The profile link on Google Discover is back online.



It's working again as of today; you can click on the website name and access the publisher's Google profile link. https://t.co/cLS44JhP6r pic.twitter.com/OpnRrAWNls — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) October 29, 2025

Disclaimer Changes:

A little info about Google Discover that went unnoticed.



But Google removed the disclaimer message stating that the AI ​​summary was generated by AI.



This reminds me of what @brodieseo saw on the Google SERPs.



You can see the flag: "disable AI summary disclaimer" = 1

And they… pic.twitter.com/YF4XE3mWo1 — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) October 27, 2025

Explore Related & Explore Places:

In Google Discover, we saw "Explore Places," a Discover feed within a Discover feed.



Here are the "Explore Related" items in YouTube videos on the Discover feed.



When you click on a YouTube video card, you see the video, but below it, there's an "Explore Related" block that… https://t.co/GExffBtr23 pic.twitter.com/Pu3m8Qh7Lm — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) October 26, 2025

YouTube videos auto playing in Discover:

🆕 Google Discover now testing auto playing YouTube video as user scroll past 👀 pic.twitter.com/7gDRTYDQWC — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) November 5, 2025

AI Overviews in Discover:

The tweet below showed that Google had implemented AI Overview on Google Discover on desktop.



I noticed that Google has changed how these AI Overviews are displayed on Discover on desktop.



You now have to click on the sources to see the details of the articles cited as sources.… https://t.co/KMs32Nq3Em pic.twitter.com/RiIxAHKC6n — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) November 7, 2025

With that comes bugs:

🔨Google Discover bug !



When you click on the source details of an AI Overview in Discover, if you then manipulate this new window, close it, and reopen it, the Discover feed of source details is broken. pic.twitter.com/p9UixApaV8 — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) November 3, 2025

