You can now compare date ranges of data directly in the Bing Webmaster Tools Search Performance reports without having to export it to a third-party tool.

Microsoft announced:

Now, users can compare data across different time periods for clicks, impressions, CTR, keywords, and pages. Additionally, we've made UX improvements in time filters. These enhancements enable in-depth analysis, providing invaluable insights for optimizing online presence and improving visibility. This means businesses can now make more informed decisions, identify key trends, and effectively adjust their marketing strategies to achieve better results.

Here is what it looks like:

You click the compare button and get these options:

The results can look like this:

Microsoft said this helps you with the following:

Identifying key trends and patterns

Evaluating the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns

Gaining insights from seasonal search data

Setting benchmarks and goals using historical data

Identifying areas for improvement in search performance

Of course, Google Search Console's performance reports have had this for a while.

