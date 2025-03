Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

You can now compare date ranges of data directly in the Bing Webmaster Tools Search Performance reports without having to export it to a third-party tool.

Microsoft announced:

Now, users can compare data across different time periods for clicks, impressions, CTR, keywords, and pages. Additionally, we've made UX improvements in time filters. These enhancements enable in-depth analysis, providing invaluable insights for optimizing online presence and improving visibility. This means businesses can now make more informed decisions, identify key trends, and effectively adjust their marketing strategies to achieve better results.

Here is what it looks like:

You click the compare button and get these options:

The results can look like this:

Microsoft said this helps you with the following:

Identifying key trends and patterns

Evaluating the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns

Gaining insights from seasonal search data

Setting benchmarks and goals using historical data

Identifying areas for improvement in search performance

Of course, Google Search Console's performance reports have had this for a while.

Forum discussion at X.