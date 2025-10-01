Google Ads has announced several new features, including segmentation in asset reporting and enhancements to channel performance reporting. Google told me that this continues to provide advertisers with the visibility they are seeking.

(1) Google added segmentation in asset reporting. This allows advertisers to segment their asset reports by devices, time, conversions and networks.

The metrics include:

App campaigns: Conversions, Conversion value, Impressions, Clicks and Costs

Demand Gen: Conversions, Conversion value, Impressions, Clicks and Costs

Performance Max: Conversions, Conversion value, Impressions ( new ), Clicks ( new ) and Costs ( new )

), Clicks ( ) and Costs ( ) Responsive display ads: Conversions, Conversion value, Impressions ( new ), Clicks ( new ) and Costs ( new )

), Clicks ( ) and Costs ( ) Responsive search ads: Conversions, Conversion value (new), Impressions, Clicks (new) and Costs (new)

(2) Plus new channel reporting enhancements include:

Bulk reporting and download of all your Performance Max campaign channel performance reports at the account-level

Cost added to channel visualization

ROI columns that can be added to the reporting table

Segment results by conversion action and ad event type (i.e. engaged view conversions)

Additional diagnostics such as limited serving due to restrictive bid targets

You may have seen us report on some of these features before, but now they are fully rolling and no longer a test.

Forumd iscussion at X.