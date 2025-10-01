Google Ads PMax Segmentation In Asset Reporting & Channel Reporting Features

Oct 1, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Reporting

Google Ads has announced several new features, including segmentation in asset reporting and enhancements to channel performance reporting. Google told me that this continues to provide advertisers with the visibility they are seeking.

(1) Google added segmentation in asset reporting. This allows advertisers to segment their asset reports by devices, time, conversions and networks.

The metrics include:

  • App campaigns: Conversions, Conversion value, Impressions, Clicks and Costs
  • Demand Gen: Conversions, Conversion value, Impressions, Clicks and Costs
  • Performance Max: Conversions, Conversion value, Impressions (new), Clicks (new) and Costs (new)
  • Responsive display ads: Conversions, Conversion value, Impressions (new), Clicks (new) and Costs (new)
  • Responsive search ads: Conversions, Conversion value (new), Impressions, Clicks (new) and Costs (new)

Google Pmax Segment

(2) Plus new channel reporting enhancements include:

  • Bulk reporting and download of all your Performance Max campaign channel performance reports at the account-level
  • Cost added to channel visualization
  • ROI columns that can be added to the reporting table
  • Segment results by conversion action and ad event type (i.e. engaged view conversions)
  • Additional diagnostics such as limited serving due to restrictive bid targets

Google Channel Performance

Google Channel Performance Distribution

You may have seen us report on some of these features before, but now they are fully rolling and no longer a test.

Forumd iscussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 1, 2025

Oct 1, 2025 - 10:00 am
Blog Administration

Programming Note: Offline Thursday For Yom Kippur 5786

Oct 1, 2025 - 9:25 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

October 2025 Google Webmaster Report

Oct 1, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads Message Assets Requirements

Oct 1, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Overviews With Sticky Citations As You Scroll

Oct 1, 2025 - 7:35 am
Google

Google AI Mode With More Visual Responses & Visual Fan-Out Technique

Oct 1, 2025 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Google's Elizabeth Reid Interviewed On AI, Search, Blue Links, SEO & More
Next Story: Google AI Mode With More Visual Responses & Visual Fan-Out Technique

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.