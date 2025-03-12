Google has released version 2.9 of the Google Ads Editor. This new update brings a number of new features including support for manager account (MCC) owned labels, shopping ads on excluded brands, age exclusions in PMax campaigns, enhanced CPC deprecation, multi-tab export/import to Google Sheets, ad previews for RSA and asset groups and more.

Also, starting with the Editor 2.9 release, the Mac version of Google Ads Editor requires MacOS 12 or later.

Google released version 2.8 in November 2024, then before that version 2.7 in June and Version 2.6 was released in March 2024 and version 2.5 was released in November 2023.

Google Ads Editor is a free, downloadable application for managing your Google Ads campaigns. The tool aims to save time and make it easier to make changes in bulk.

Here is what Google added in version 2.9:

Support for manager account (MCC) owned labels: Labels created in a Google Ads manager account (MCC) can now be attached to entities such as campaigns, ad groups, keywords, and ads in child serving accounts. While these labels can't be created, removed, or edited (for example, rename or change color), they can be attached to entities in the same way as a traditional label.

Allow shopping ads on excluded brands: When enabled, this new option for Retail Performance Max campaigns with the shopping setting allows shopping ads to serve on brand-related search terms that would usually be blocked by brand exclusions.

Generate vertical videos for responsive video ads: You can now use the "Generate vertical videos" setting for responsive video ads within Video views (VVC) campaigns, which are standard Video campaigns with Target CPV bidding.

Support for Masthead ads: You can now create and manage Masthead ads and Masthead ad groups.

Limited support for lift measurement: You can now add and remove campaigns to existing lift measurements.

Video enhancements for Demand Gen video ads: You can now opt in or out of the "Generate shorter videos" setting, also known as AutoTrim, for Demand Gen Video ads.

VRC ad group conversion tool: Standard Video campaigns with Target CRM bidding and without inventory control, also known as VRC 1.0 campaigns, are being replaced with VRC 2.0 campaigns. VRC 2.0 campaigns have similar objectives but include inventory control settings. In addition to the new control settings, VRC 2.0 campaigns require responsive ad groups and responsive video ads, while VRC 1.0 campaigns allow ad groups of type in-stream, bumper, and efficient reach, which may contain in-stream and bumper ads. When a VRC 1.0 ad group is copied into a VRC 2.0 campaign in Editor, it will be flagged with an error. This error now includes a "Convert" link that will change the ad group type to “Responsive” and replace all in-stream and bumper ads with similar Responsive video ads. Ad groups can be bulk converted using this tool.

Age exclusions in Performance Max campaigns: Age exclusions, or negative age criteria, can now be added to Performance Max campaigns at the campaign level.

Enhanced CPC deprecation: Ads Editor will report an error when Enhanced CPC is enabled with Maximize Clicks strategy or with Manual CPC strategy for Search or Display campaigns.

Block content exclusions in Video and Demand Gen campaigns: Content exclusions are now only supported in Search Standard and Display campaigns. These exclusions can be found at the campaign and account levels.

New customer acquisition in Shopping campaigns: Shopping campaigns now also support the new customer acquisition goal, which was previously only available for Search and Performance Max campaigns.

Multi-tab export and import to Google Sheets: You can now export to Google Sheets so that each entity type is on its own tab. This can make it easier to work with your data because each tab has fewer columns and blank cells. You can also import multi-tab spreadsheets.

Color highlighting in export to Sheets: You can now highlight local edits with various colors when exporting to Google Sheets.

Inventory control in Demand Gen: Support for “Channels”, the inventory control setting, has been added for ad groups under Demand Gen campaigns.

"Fix misconfigured deep links" recommendation: Google Ads Editor now supports the "Fix misconfigured deep links" recommendation. You can click the "Get Started" link to open the Deep Link Validator tool in an external browser.

Pause ad image field: An optional "Pause ad image" field has been added for responsive video ads. This field is primarily for “Pause ads” in Video reservation campaigns, but can be used in any video campaign.

Ad preview for RSA and asset groups: For responsive search ads and asset groups, Google Ads Editor now offers an Ad Preview link. You can click this link to display a realistic preview of your ad that incorporates local changes and applicable ad extensions. This feature, which is similar to the one available in the GAFE UI, allows you to preview how your ad will appear before uploading it to your live account.

Here is what was deprecated:

Standard Video campaigns with Target CRM bidding and without inventory control, also known as VRC 1.0 campaigns, are being replaced with VRC 2.0 campaigns. VRC 2.0 campaigns have similar objectives but include inventory control settings. In addition to the new control settings, VRC 2.0 campaigns require responsive ad groups and responsive video ads, while VRC 1.0 campaigns allow ad groups of type in-stream, bumper, and efficient reach, which may contain in-stream and bumper ads.

