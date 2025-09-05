EU Fines Google $3.5 Billion; Must Divest Part Of Ad-Tech Business

Sep 5, 2025 - 11:59 am 1 by
Filed Under Google News

Torn Google Logo Eu

The European Union has fined Google $3.5 billion, 2.95 billion euro, for breaking its competition rules by favoring its own digital advertising services. Part of this ruling also says Google is required to divest part of its ad-tech business.

This comes from the EU's 2023 ruling where the EU said back then that the only way to solve the anti-competitive issue is to break up parts of Google.

The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s executive branch and top antitrust enforcer, also ordered the U.S. tech giant to end its “self-preferencing practices” and take steps to stop “conflicts of interest” along the advertising technology supply chain, AP reported.

In 2018, Google was fined $5 billion over antitrust and competitive laws around Android and in 2016 EU went after Google over AdSense and AdWords (Google Ads). This is the EU's fourth such antitrust penalty against Google.

Of course this comes after the weak remedy ruling in the US case where Google was ruled a monopoly.

“It imposes an unjustified fine and requires changes that will hurt thousands of European businesses by making it harder for them to make money,” Lee-Anne Mulholland, the company’s global head of regulatory affairs, said in a statement.

Google said the decision was “wrong” and that it would appeal. Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google’s global head of regulatory affairs, called the fine “unjustified” and said “it requires changes that will hurt thousands of European businesses by making it harder for them to make money”.

Google now has 60 days to inform the commission about how it intends to comply. If it does not, Brussels warned that the alleged offences can only be resolved by forcing the company to sell off parts of its business. "Google must now come forward with a serious remedy to address its conflicts of interest, and if it fails to do so, we will not hesitate to impose strong remedies,” said EU competition chief Teresa Ribera.

So this does seem like the previous 2018 ruling is a bit softer?

More coverage of this on Techmeme.

Can the EU do what the US could not?

[image or embed]

— Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick.com) September 5, 2025 at 11:43 AM

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google News

EU Fines Google $3.5 Billion; Must Divest Part Of Ad-Tech Business

Sep 5, 2025 - 11:59 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 5, 2025

Sep 5, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Engine Roundtable Vlog

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Monopoly Google Won’t Be Broken Up, FastSearch For Grounding & Apple Search World Knowledge Answers

Sep 5, 2025 - 8:01 am
Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence & Siri Revamp In 2026: World Knowledge Answers

Sep 5, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Will No Longer Restrict Mature Cosmetic Procedures

Sep 5, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads API Releases Monthly In 2026

Sep 5, 2025 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: September 5, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.