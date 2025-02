Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google is making more changes to the Google Publisher Center, in March Google News will fully transition to automatically generated publication pages. This comes after Google stopped accepting publications in Google Publisher Center.

Google wrote, "Following our announcement in April 2024 last year, Google News will fully transition to automatically generated publication pages in March." Why is Google making this change? Google said, "This change improves our existing publisher workflow and simplifies our current product experience."

(1) All publication pages in Google News will be generated automatically.

(2) Publication pages that had been created by publishers manually will no longer appear to users in Google News.

(3) Publisher Center will discontinue customization features for publication pages in Google News

(4) The Google News tile will no longer appear in Publisher Center.

(5) Publishers will no longer be able to use Publisher Center to customize how their logo and publication title appears in Google News.

(6) Google News will use site favicons for publisher logos, and site names for publication titles.

(7) Custom sections previously created in Publisher Center will no longer appear on publisher Google News landing pages.

Google said the confusing changes in 2019 for inclusion in Google News that upset publishers will not change, although Google said they will improve it (they did not). Also, revenue manager will stay in Publisher Center.

