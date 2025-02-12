Google Publisher Center Changes: Automatically Generated Publication Pages

Google is making more changes to the Google Publisher Center, in March Google News will fully transition to automatically generated publication pages. This comes after Google stopped accepting publications in Google Publisher Center.

Google wrote, "Following our announcement in April 2024 last year, Google News will fully transition to automatically generated publication pages in March." Why is Google making this change? Google said, "This change improves our existing publisher workflow and simplifies our current product experience."

(1) All publication pages in Google News will be generated automatically.

(2) Publication pages that had been created by publishers manually will no longer appear to users in Google News.

(3) Publisher Center will discontinue customization features for publication pages in Google News

(4) The Google News tile will no longer appear in Publisher Center.

(5) Publishers will no longer be able to use Publisher Center to customize how their logo and publication title appears in Google News.

(6) Google News will use site favicons for publisher logos, and site names for publication titles.

(7) Custom sections previously created in Publisher Center will no longer appear on publisher Google News landing pages.

Google said the confusing changes in 2019 for inclusion in Google News that upset publishers will not change, although Google said they will improve it (they did not). Also, revenue manager will stay in Publisher Center.

Forum discussion at X.

 

