Microsoft published its new Microsoft Advertising features that it released over the past month. This goes across Performance Max tools, reporting, new values, targeting, and more.

Here is the list Microsoft published in a shorter summary form:

LinkedIn Profile targeting as an audience signal. Advertisers in six major markets (U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, France, and Germany) will be able to tap into LinkedIn’s professional targeting data, including company, industry, and job function signals. This is in addition to in-market audiences by job title and company size. Advertisers can request to be enabled for this pilot via their account team or contacting Support.

Reporting updates. Advertisers will be able to analyze performance by audience segments and track individual asset performance, providing clearer insights into what’s working. These are now rolling out to all advertisers, and more audience insight reporting such as top assets resonating with audience segments is to come in the future.

Conversion value rules. New conversion value rules will let advertisers adjust values in real-time based on business-specific factors like location and device usage, making automated bidding more precise. This is applicable to all campaign types, including Performance Max campaigns.

New customer acquisition goal strategy. With the new customer acquisition goal strategy now in pilot, advertisers will be able to enable specific targeting of new customers, with options to either increase bids for new customers or focus exclusively on acquiring them. More detail is available here.

Full support from our tool partners, all remaining smart shopping campaigns have been converted to Performance Max. Advertisers received email notifications about these upgrades, and now we recommend advertisers use Performance Max for their automated shopping needs.

You can also now easily upgrade your eligible search DSA campaigns to Performance Max. Get increased conversions (an average 24% increase at a similar CPA or ROAS), additional coverage, AI technology and more!

Advertisers can now quickly and easily add location targeting to new search campaigns in bulk in the Microsoft Advertising Platform, allowing you to save time implementing location targeting. This is currently only available for newly created search campaigns during campaign creation and not available for previously created search campaigns.

Microsoft Advertising’s Impression-based remarketing which is unique in the digital marketing landscape provides a solution to reach and engage audiences across the entire marketing funnel—from awareness to conversion. And we’re excited to announce two updates: This is now available in China and now globally in all markets, as well as supported in Microsoft Ads Editor to manage in bulk.

A simple and flexible way to manage your campaigns across ad formats is now here: Multi-format campaigns allow you to create one campaign that combines different formats across native, display and online video to easily manage ads across formats under the same budget and shared targeting. This is the new default method for creating Audience ads.

Launched support for impression trackers on display and video ads in the Microsoft Advertising Platform. This will allow advertisers to add third-party impression trackers, to better measure ad performance in third party tools.

For more details, check out the Microsoft blog.

