Fabrice Canel said Microsoft will streamline the Bing Webmaster Tools notifications because, at times, it can be a bit overwhelming.

Fabrice wrote on X, "working to streamline things" when Martin MacDonald complained about getting way too many emails from Bing Webmaster Tools.

Here is the screenshot that Martin shared:

Yea, that is a lot of emails in a short period of time.

Fabrice said, "With Bing interest surging, more SEO are adding many domains and facing email overload. We're working to streamline things—stay tuned! I am impacted myself (Outlook rules to the rescue)."

I believe Google worked on this with Search Console numerous times as well.

