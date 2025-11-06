Google Maps is getting an update from Gemini where you can ask Google Maps questions about locations, where Google Maps can give you more human directions and Google Maps with Lens can tell you more about a store or location. This includes Gemini in navigation, landmark-based navigation, proactive traffic alerts and Lens built with Gemini.

I'll cover this in reverse order...

(1) Location/Places information via Google Lens:

Now you can point your phone at a physical place; store, cafe, shop, etc, and ask Gemini questions about it. Google said, by clicking on the camera in the search bar and hold your phone up to identify places like restaurants, cafes, shops or famous landmarks in your view. When you see pins, tap the mic to ask questions about the place, like you would a friend: “What is this place and why is it popular?“ or “What’s the vibe inside?” The powerful combination of Gemini capabilities and Google Maps’ understanding of places around the world gets you the answers you need, helping you decide in a moment if a spot is worth the wait.

Here is a video of it in action:

Lens built with Gemini starts rolling out gradually later this month in the U.S. on Android and iOS.

(2) Proactive traffic notifications:

Google Maps can give you notifications about traffic and disruptions on the road ahead before you even start navigating.

Proactive traffic alerts are rolling out now in the U.S. on Android.

(3) Landmarks for navigation:

A lot of people don't like to hear, in 500 feet turn right. Some want to know that you should turn right after the Mobile gas station or specific landmarks. Now, Google can do that.

Google said, "Gemini does this by analyzing Google Maps’ fresh, comprehensive information about 250 million places and cross-referencing it with Street View images to curate the most useful landmarks visible from the street, so guidance is accurate and helpful."

Landmark-based navigation is rolling out now on Android and iOS in the U.S.

(4) Gemini will power the assistant in Google Maps:

Google wrote, "We’re bringing Gemini, your AI assistant, to our hands-free driving experience in the Google Maps app. That means it’s even simpler to find places along your route, check for available EV chargers or on Android, share your ETA with friends. No fumbling required — now you can just ask."

Here is a demo:

Gemini in navigation starts rolling out in the coming weeks on Android and iOS everywhere Gemini is available, with Android Auto on the way.

