Google's Robby Stein announced three new agentic capabilities within AI Mode - (1) booking event tickets (2) booking beauty appointments and (3) wellness appointments. This comes a few months after Google added restaurant reservations in AI Mode and now we have three more options.

To be clear, this is an opt in feature, so you need to opt in to this Search Lab.

Robby Stein wrote on X, "New agentic capabilities are launching in AI Mode: you can now get help booking event tickets or beauty & wellness appointments. This is available to all users opted into Labs in the U.S., with higher limits for Google AI Pro & Ultra subscribers."

Glenn Gabe played with it and shared screenshots on X - Glenn also wrote, "I asked AI Mode to help with finding concert tickets in NYC. It took about 8-10 minutes to research and then provided the concerts with pricing and links to buy those tickets across platforms like Ticketmaster and StubHub."

New in Labs: You can now use AI Mode in Search to secure event tickets and book beauty or wellness appointments. This is available for everyone in Labs the U.S., with higher limits for Google AI Pro & Ultra subscribers. Search can now take action for you, looking across local… — Rose Yao (@dozenrose) November 5, 2025

