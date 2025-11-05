Google AI Mode Gains 3 New Agentic Capabilities

Nov 5, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Ai Mode

Google's Robby Stein announced three new agentic capabilities within AI Mode - (1) booking event tickets (2) booking beauty appointments and (3) wellness appointments. This comes a few months after Google added restaurant reservations in AI Mode and now we have three more options.

To be clear, this is an opt in feature, so you need to opt in to this Search Lab.

Robby Stein wrote on X, "New agentic capabilities are launching in AI Mode: you can now get help booking event tickets or beauty & wellness appointments. This is available to all users opted into Labs in the U.S., with higher limits for Google AI Pro & Ultra subscribers."

Glenn Gabe played with it and shared screenshots on X - Glenn also wrote, "I asked AI Mode to help with finding concert tickets in NYC. It took about 8-10 minutes to research and then provided the concerts with pricing and links to buy those tickets across platforms like Ticketmaster and StubHub."

Google Ai Mode Concert Tickets1

Google Ai Mode Concert Tickets2

Google Ai Mode Concert Tickets3

Google Ai Mode Concert Tickets4

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 5, 2025

Nov 5, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Report: Google AI Overviews Continue To Drive CTR Downwards

Nov 5, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests A New Version Of AI Mode

Nov 5, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google AdSense

Google Merchant Center Adds Promotions For Top Performing Products

Nov 5, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Reviews Updates Services Summary Box

Nov 5, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Mode Gains 3 New Agentic Capabilities

Nov 5, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Googleween - Videos & Photos From The Google Halloween Party
Next Story: Google Reviews Updates Services Summary Box

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.