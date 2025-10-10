Google has published a new help document on the topic of Google Business Profile negative review extortion scams. The document explains what they are, how to report the scam, what to expect and more importantly, what not to do.

Review extortion scams is a topic we covered here many times, and it has been a big issue on Google Business Profiles. So it is good to see Google post a document just on this topic.

The document is named Report negative review extortion scams on your Business Profile.

It starts off by explaining what these are:

Extortion scams are a serious policy violation, and Google is committed to helping protect businesses from these scams. These scams may involve a sudden increase in 1-star and 2-star reviews on your Google Business Profile, followed by someone demanding money, goods, or services in exchange for removing the negative reviews.

Then it talks about how Google doesn't catch every one:

Although our moderation systems catch most suspicious activity, we recommend that all merchants remain vigilant in identifying and reporting potential extortion of their Business Profile. If you find signs of an extortion scam, take immediate action to protect yourself and your business.

The document then gives you how to report the scam, starting with immediate tips:

Do not engage with or pay the malicious individuals. This can encourage further attempts and doesn’t guarantee the removal of reviews.

Do not try to resolve it yourself by offering money or services.

Gather all evidence immediately. The sooner you collect proof, the better.

Report all relevant communication you receive in the form.

Google has a specific form to report these scams, so use that form.

After you submit your report with evidence, Google's team thoroughly investigates the claim and notifies you about the results of the investigation. Due to privacy and security reasons, Google said it can’t share specific details about the investigation, but Google said they are committed to maintaining the integrity of Business Profiles and reviews.

