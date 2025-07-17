Google's June 2025 core update is now done rolling out, it took 16 days and 18 hours to complete. The core update started on June 30, 2025 at around 10:34 am ET and ended on July 17, 2025 at around 4:18 am ET. Google posted saying, "The rollout was complete as of July 17, 2025."

This was the second core update of the year, but we are expecting more core updates, more often, this year but so far, we only had two.

This update seemed much more significant, with a lot of volatility and even a nice amount of reported partial recoveries from the old September 2023 helpful content update.

There still seems volatility throughout today but maybe it will calm down tomorrow. I will say, I believe when Google says a core update is "done," it means it is mostly done. These core updates, the super tail end, can linger on. But most of the ranking fluctuations for most of your pages, should be visible by now.

Google June 2025 Core Update Quick Facts

Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:

Name: Google June 2025 Broad Core Update

Google June 2025 Broad Core Update Launched: June 30, 2025 at around 10:37 am ET

June 30, 2025 at around 10:37 am ET Completed: July 17, 2025 at around 4:18 am ET

July 17, 2025 at around 4:18 am ET Targets: It looks at all types of content

It looks at all types of content Penalty: It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages

It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages Global: This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages.

This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages. Impact: The normal core update - updating some of the "core systems". Google said this June update is a "regular update."

The normal core update - updating some of the "core systems". Google said this June update is a "regular update." Discover : Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more.

: Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more. Recover: If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice.

If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice. Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to this algorithm but may not communicate those updates in the future. Maybe this is what we saw the past couple of weeks or all those unconfirmed Google updates.

Google June 2025 Core Update Completion Video

Here is a video I put together a bit after posting this story:

Google June 2025 Core Update Volatility

Like most core updates, when the June 2025 core update was announced, we didn't see much of any volatility. But then we saw volaitlity touch down on July 2nd.

Then on July 10th we reported on folks noticing partial recoveries from previous core updates and helpful content updates (again, not everyone). And then, even through today, the volatility was heated throughout and it still as not calmed down.

Google June 2025 Core Update Details

There wasn't much unique information to this update outside of it taking three weeks, versus the typical two weeks.

And also this line, "This is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites." That line makes it sound not super unique and just a normal core update.

John Mueller from Google said this is a "bigger Google Search updates," I mean, all core updates are, but he said this on Bluesky.

Google Tracking Tools On June 2025 Core Update

As you can see, many of the tools are still pretty heated, even this morning. Maybe they will calm down tomorrow?

Semrush:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mozcast:

Sistrix:

Cognitive SEO:

SimilarWeb:

Accuranker:

Mangools:

Wincher:

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

Algoroo:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

SEO Chatter on the June 2025 Core Update

Here is some of the more recent chatter from this site and WebmasterWorld:

Big changes started on Monday night. Bots took over, google traffic is -70% , sales are down , user engagement is zero. All the current websites have one thing in common: very, very, very low content. One low res picture + h1 + lots of keyword stuffing This current state is just the opposite of what Google says it wants websites to be

Search traffic has been lower since Monday, reversing the generally higher trend. A rollback of the latest update in progress? My site has been steadily gaining top three ranking terms (if that really means anything anymore). But it is bleeding backlink count at GSC. Either Google is discounting links now, or just not bothering to devote resources to count them. AI is far more important now than calculating backlinks perhaps...

My sales are effectively zero since April. But I think that this has equally as much to do with the current unstable political/economic climate driven by Washington. My sales were zooming from November to end of March. Odd how that worked. So yes Google is definitely always impacting sales, but for those of us selling higher priced discretionary goods it's all about economic and political sentiment right now. I see even businesses in my field that are not as dependent on online sales and search doing very poorly now. Sales have cratered.

What on earth is going on? My global widget site has lit up today like a Xmas tree with US traffic so far at 60.3% This is how things used to be. I wonder if this will continue through the night?

Worst traffic figures I have seen in years, that's what's going on. GA realtime is glitched out but still the numbers are record low. You would never tell they are low by looking at server logs - the server is as busy as it has ever been. But record high share of that is various scraper bots, scraping gigabytes of data daily.

June core update '25 has finished. My sites are decimated for the time being, it seems.:(

Decimated...first in many many years operating.

Me too. Google banned my website. Traffic dead, Adsense dead.

Since July 8 traffic is steadily up 20% (1.0K UVs up to 1.2K daily average)

Core update notes (cont'd): Like I explained earlier, not all HCU(X) sites surged back... Some actually dropped even more, and they were down heavily already. Google clearly adjusted something on its end with regard to its systems that evaluate the helpfulness of content (to… pic.twitter.com/7RVR8hnEkY — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) July 17, 2025

Previous Broad Core Updates

Here is a list of the most recent core updates we've seen since Google started to confirm them. Previously we nicknamed them Phantom updates or unconfirmed updates.

Previous Helpful Content Update Impact

Here is the list of the previous Google helpful content updates:

Recent Unconfirmed Google Updates

While we didn't see more core updates, more often, we did have a lot of unconfirmed updates including a big one this Saturday, June 28th. Then before that June 25 and 26th, then June 18th and then June 9th and then June 4th, May 29th, May 21st, May 16th, then May 12 and 13, May 8th (I didn't cover May 1st, I probably should have) but then it was a couple of weeks, not since April 25th and then before that, 22nd and 23rd volatility and then around April 16th and then before that around April 9th.

So that is all, it is over. I hope some of you saw some nice, lasting, recoveries.

