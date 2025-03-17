Google has switched from updating its googlebot.json file, the file that contains the list of IP addresses Googlebot uses, from weekly to daily. Gary Illyes from Google said this was done based on feedback from the community.

Gary Illyes wrote on LinkedIn:

Based on feedback from large network operators, we changed the refresh time of the JSON objects containing the Google crawler and fetcher IP ranges (1) from weekly to daily. If you're consuming these files, you may need to update your libraries if you care about changes to these ranges.

Google launched this JSON file back in November 2021 and has since updated the file countless times. I use to cover those updates, but they are so frequent, I stopped bothering.

