Many Google Ads Accounts Not Serving Ads

Since March 1st, there are many Google Ads accounts that are not serving ads. The Google Ads forum is filled with complaints about this and as far as I can tell, I cannot find a single response from an official Google Ads representative (as of yet).

There are two large threads at the Google Ads Help Forums with complaints, but plenty of other threads in that forum as well.

Navah Hopkins posted her theories on why this happened all of a sudden on March 1st. She wrote on LinkedIn:

Looks like eCPC got disapproved - my other theory is that it's tied to Google Business Profile (brands connecting their GBP for local ads). Anyone with a GBP connected to their Google Ads NOT experiencing the outage? You're not alone - Google Ads aren't serving for many right now. This has been ongoing since yesterday (March 1, 2025). Awaiting feedback on what's going on as this doesn't seem solvable through APIs either (waiting on confirmation there).

I do wonder if this is related to Search and Display Ads Enhanced CPC deprecation, which was slotted for March 2025?

There are tons of complaints and I am a bit surprised Google has not chimed in on this issue yet. I mean, these are advertisers, who want to spend money buying ads from Google, it just doesn't make sense.

Here are some of the complaints:

I'm confused as to why my ads have suddenly stopped running. There are no notifications and everything is enabled and eligible. Is anyone else having this problem?

They were fine yesterday, but stopped running at 12.00am 1 March 2025 New Zealand Time. It's nothing to do with budget, ads are eligible etc... no changes have been made Is anyone else finding the same?

12-year-old account and we've never had a single day with 0 impressions or clicks until today. We have 5 campaigns running and we always bid VERY high to make sure our ads can be seen. After several hours of testing using computers, mobile devices, and even through proxies not one single ad has been served from our account. Our competitors are definitely not having this problem. Google support is closed until Monday, so the only people to talk to are unknowledgeable weekend chat reps who seem to not understand the issue, no matter how it is explained to them. They're blaming it on a reporting issue that was resolved yesterday (2-28) according to their Status Dashboard. This is crazy!

It's now been over 34 hours. It started 1 March exactly at midnight with 0 ads serving across the whole account still until now. I do see much more people with the same problem here, please everybody reach out to the support team, we need to make some noise so that they understand it's affecting so many. Hopefully, they will solve this soon. And everyone who is reading here with the same problem, post here so we keep this thread going to reach out further. This is a huge problem now, I never imagined it would last more than 24 hours!

Yes, exactly the same issue for us. 9-year old account, so I know how this works since I've been here from the very start. This is for sure 100% nothing from our side. We have very high volume traffic every single day with average of 500 conversions a day. Today from 00:00 until now 20:40, not one single impression across the whole account. It's been soon 24h with this problem. Several others with the same issue it seems. It's not a "data-delay" issue like support are saying, it's a direct impact on the whole account with 0 serving ads. I really hope they will fix it very soon, because this is very bad for business.

Here is a screenshot showing how ads just stopped serving on one Google Ads account:

How are you dealing with this issue? Why do you think this is happening?

Forum discussion at Google Ads Help Forums.