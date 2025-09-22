Google Darksteel AI Search Option Test

Sep 22, 2025
Google is testing a new AI Search based option codenamed Darksteel. This reminds me of when we caught Google testing 47 different AI Search options back in March but Darksteel was not one of them.

Justin Mosebach spotted this new version and posted a hard-to-see screenshot, but I trust him, here is his screenshot that he posted on X:

Google Dark Steel Option

He said he saw this "while doing a Google opinion rewards survey."

The previous list included; AI Mode, Web Guide, Memora, Air, AI Topics, AI Topics Layer 10, Info Sleuth, Allium, Automat, Neon, Topic Map, Learn About X, QTalk, MedExplainer, Fantasy Sports Researcher, Neural Chef, Smart Kitchen, Lsi, Golden Compass, Spark, Fact-checker, About This Image, Airport AIO, Bizmatch, Shopping, Health, Limelight, AI List, AIM Guided Narration (Fig), Home Energy Assistant, Explore, Clarifying Questions, Getting Things Done, Outfit Dreamer, Visit Guide, Highlight, Supercat Prototype, Nitroboost:Create, Fig Slideshow, Incentives Explorer, web_guide_flagship, Create, Stateful Journey, Stargaze, Weekend Hub, Motorcycles and Opt-in.

This Darksteel option is new to that list.

Here are the screenshots from March:

Google Ai Search Modes Features Dropdown

Google Ai Search Modes Features Dropdown2

Google Ai Search Modes Features Dropdown3

Forum discussion at X.

 

Previous Story: Google Search Console Impressions Drop Impact With Google Blocking Bots
Next Story: Google's Wild August 2025 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out

