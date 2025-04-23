Google Stops Supporting Special Announcement Structured Data On July 31

Google announced it will be deprecating the Special announcement structured data on July 31, 2025. This structured data was introduced during COVID as a way to communicate special announcements from websites and businesses related to health and safety.

Google posted on the strucutured data help document a notice at the top that reads:

Upcoming deprecation: This feature is being deprecated and its support will be dropped from July 31, 2025.

Here is a screenshot of the top of the page:

Special Announcement Sd Deprecation

So if you are still using this structured data, you are okay to remove it. Although, other search engines may still support it.

Forum discussion at X.

 

