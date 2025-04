Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google announced it will be deprecating the Special announcement structured data on July 31, 2025. This structured data was introduced during COVID as a way to communicate special announcements from websites and businesses related to health and safety.

Google posted on the strucutured data help document a notice at the top that reads:

Upcoming deprecation: This feature is being deprecated and its support will be dropped from July 31, 2025.

Here is a screenshot of the top of the page:

So if you are still using this structured data, you are okay to remove it. Although, other search engines may still support it.

Forum discussion at X.