Google announced it will be deprecating the Special announcement structured data on July 31, 2025. This structured data was introduced during COVID as a way to communicate special announcements from websites and businesses related to health and safety.

Google posted on the strucutured data help document a notice at the top that reads:

Upcoming deprecation: This feature is being deprecated and its support will be dropped from July 31, 2025.

Here is a screenshot of the top of the page:

So if you are still using this structured data, you are okay to remove it. Although, other search engines may still support it.

