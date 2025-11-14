Google Shopping With AI Mode Comparisons, Call Store, Track Price & Agentic Checkout

Google Shopping Robot

Google announced a bunch of AI-based search features for Google Shopping, AI Mode and Gemini for the holiday season. Google is rolling out the AI Mode comparison feature (we saw it earlier), calling stores feature, AI price tracking and agentic checkout based on the price trigger. These features are starting to roll out (some have already some time ago) in the U.S.

Google wrote:

Our latest advancements in AI and agentic technology can help: Today we’re introducing a major AI shopping update across Google, just in time for this holiday season.

Here is what is new:

(1) AI Mode comparison features, which we covered several weeks ago. Google said, "When you ask AI Mode a shopping question, you’ll get an intelligently organized response that brings together rich visuals and all the details you need (like price, reviews and inventory info), helping you quickly and confidently decide what to buy. AI Mode responses are tailored to your specific question and formatted for your needs."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Ai Mode Compare

(2) AI calling stores for you when you search for certain products “near me” on Search, you’ll see the option to “Let Google Call.” Tap “get started,” and Google will prompt you with a few questions, tailored to what you’re shopping for.

Here is how that looks:

Google Ai Call Store

(3) Price Tracking and Agentic Checkout: You can now also have AI track the price for you, notify you when the price hits the target and even do the checkout for you. Google said, "Agentic checkout is starting to roll out now on Search, including in AI Mode, from eligible merchants in the U.S. like Wayfair, Chewy, Quince and select Shopify merchants, with many more coming soon."

Here is how it works:

Google Ai Buy Track Price

(4) Gemini Shopping: So you can now ask Gemini in the Gemini App for shopping advice. Google said, "This is available to all Gemini users in the U.S. starting today — simply ask a shopping-related question to get started."

Google also has this cute graphic summing up the announcement:

Google Ai Shopping

Forum discussion at X.

 

