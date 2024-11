Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google has mixed its search ads between and throughout the organic (free) search results starting sometime mid-last year. Google calls it dynamic ad placement, and it is an ongoing tests. In fact, Google had to change its definition of top ads to make way for this historically very unGoogle-like move.

In the past week or so, I've been getting more and more messages and questions around the topic of why am I seeing ads in the middle of the search results and not at the top or bottom of the search results, separated clearly above or below the organic results. Well, Google is testing dynamic ad placement and has been since last year and I guess now Google may have dialed it up a bit more?

Nate Louis posted an example of this on X last night, saying, "Just saw a Google ad showing smack dab in the middle of organic listings..."

I asked Google's Ginny Marvin if Google dialed it up and she responded on X, "As you noted, this is not uncommon. We have been experimenting with dynamic ad placement on search for more than a year."

Here is that post:

As you noted, this is not uncommon. We have been experimenting with dynamic ad placement on search for more than a year. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) November 6, 2024

So, the question of it was dialed up was not specifically answered but yea, Google is testing showing ads mixed in with the Google free listings and it seems more are seeing it in the past week than ever before (but I don't have confirmation of that last part).

