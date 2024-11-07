Google Ads Continues To Test Ads Mixed Within Organic Results - Dynamic Ad Placement

Nov 7, 2024 - 7:11 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Mixed Paint

Google has mixed its search ads between and throughout the organic (free) search results starting sometime mid-last year. Google calls it dynamic ad placement, and it is an ongoing tests. In fact, Google had to change its definition of top ads to make way for this historically very unGoogle-like move.

In the past week or so, I've been getting more and more messages and questions around the topic of why am I seeing ads in the middle of the search results and not at the top or bottom of the search results, separated clearly above or below the organic results. Well, Google is testing dynamic ad placement and has been since last year and I guess now Google may have dialed it up a bit more?

Nate Louis posted an example of this on X last night, saying, "Just saw a Google ad showing smack dab in the middle of organic listings..."

Google Ads Within Organic Results

I asked Google's Ginny Marvin if Google dialed it up and she responded on X, "As you noted, this is not uncommon. We have been experimenting with dynamic ad placement on search for more than a year."

Here is that post:

So, the question of it was dialed up was not specifically answered but yea, Google is testing showing ads mixed in with the Google free listings and it seems more are seeing it in the past week than ever before (but I don't have confirmation of that last part).

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 7, 2024

Nov 7, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Rolling Out Brand Guidelines For PMax Campaigns

Nov 7, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google AI Overview Displayed Within People Also Ask

Nov 7, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Snippet With Reviewed By Author Name

Nov 7, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On When To Split Load Across Subdomains Or Other Domains

Nov 7, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Continues To Test Ads Mixed Within Organic Results - Dynamic Ad Placement

Nov 7, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Sundar Pichai Costume Not Found & Other Googler Halloween Costumes
Next Story: Google On When To Split Load Across Subdomains Or Other Domains

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.