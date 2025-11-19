Google AI Mode Now Powered By The New Gemini 3

Google released Gemini 3, its latest AI model, and it is already powering AI Mode in Google Search today. Sundar Pichai wrote Google is shipping Gemini 3 and that includes "Gemini 3 in AI Mode in Search with more complex reasoning and new dynamic experiences." "This is the first time we are shipping Gemini in Search on day one," he added.

AI Mode in Search now uses Gemini 3, this enables "new generative UI experiences like immersive visual layouts and interactive tools and simulations, all generated completely on the fly based on your query," Google explained.

Here is a video of it in action for how RNA polymerase works with generative UI in AI Mode in Search:

Gemini 3 in AI Mode makes for better and more understandable generative layouts, provides more helpful responses, better at responding to your query on the fly, plus more changes will come in the coming weeks for AI Overviews, not just AI Mode, mostly for routing searchers to it via Google Search.

Robby Stein from Google wrote on X:

Gemini 3, our most intelligent model, is landing in Google Search today – starting with AI Mode. Excited that this is the first time we’re shipping a new Gemini model in Search on day one! 🚀

In Search, Gemini 3 with generative layouts will make it easy to get a rich understanding of anything on your mind. It has state-of-the-art reasoning, deep multimodal understanding and advanced agentic capabilities. That allows the model to shine when you ask it to explain advanced concepts or ideas – it reasons and can code interactive visuals in real-time. It can tackle your toughest questions like advanced science.

Gemini 3 is also making Search smarter by re-architecting what a helpful response looks like. With new generative UI capabilities, Gemini 3 in AI Mode can now dynamically create the overall response layout when it responds to your query – completely on the fly.

And in the coming weeks, we’ll enhance our automatic model selection – meaning Search will intelligently route tough questions in AI Mode and AI Overviews to our frontier model, while continuing to use faster models for simpler tasks.

Under the hood, Gemini 3’s advanced reasoning is giving our query fan-out technique a big boost. It now performs more and much smarter searches because Gemini 3 better understands you. That means Search can now surface even more relevant web content for your specific question.

Gemini 3 Pro is available directly within AI Mode’s drop-down menu, and is rolling out today for Google AI Pro & Ultra subscribers in the U.S, and soon to everyone in the U.S.

Here is another video of it in action:

You can learn more in this blog post from Elizabeth Reid.

A message from Robby Stein from Google:

Here are some examples from SEOs and Googlers:

Recipe bloggers not happy:

Forum discussion at X.

 

