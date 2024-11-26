The Google November 2024 Core Update launched two weeks and a day ago, and it should be confirmed as done rolling out any minute now but starting yesterday, we are seeing a spike in Google search ranking volatility. It was unusually calm for the past several days but now Google Search is heating up, in a big way.

As a reminder, the Google November 2024 core update started rolling out Monday, November 11, at 3:30 pm ET and we saw some movement begin around November 13 and 14th but it was not that widespread. Then over November 16th or so we saw much more movement and volatility. Then it calmed down over the second week of the update.

Now we are seeing it kick back up into gear, right when we thought it was over and just two days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Google Tracking Tools

Let's start with what the tracking tools are showing over the past day compared to the rest of the roll out period:

Semrush:

Advanced Web Rankings:

SERPstat:

SimilarWeb:

Sistrix:

Wincher:

Cognitive SEO:

Accuranker:

Mozcast:

Mangools:

Algoroo:

Data For SEO:

So not all of the tools picked it up yet but some did in a big way...

SEO Chatter

And the chatter within the SEO picked up a bit at WebmasterWorld and the comments section on this site.

Huge drop today... Here we goooo

Yes big further drop on top of previous drops from this tragically broken "update". Only hope is that some employees at Google will come in today and actually notice that SERPs are turning into steaming pile of spam and do something about it.

Yes a big drop today...USA, Canada, UK and Australia all down but USA is down the most. It started to drop off yesterday with direct traffic and today is search.

Same in Europe. BIG DROP TODAY!

Good morning from Germany. I'm taking part: today is the big drop that started yesterday.

Second week of the "November Core Update" has been absolute horror show. And it continues.

Although traffic is coming in waves, the SERPs look very strange and the volatility is high, SEMRUSH Sensor and other monitoring systems show that volatility is calming down. Are they still relevant or why is there such a big difference between what they indicate and reality?

Here, the traffic pattern is still low in the mornings. After noon, the filter starts to release users. In the SERPs, my site improved important positions in almost everything, but the traffic does not reflect the success. It's bizarre!

Big drop from yesterday and today...

traffic was definitely low. it is what it is. At this point, I am clueless how to get any traffic from Google. They just move the pages around. Google has now started showing comparison tables using "AI data" in my niche. lol. It's pointless. I have already started winding down operation a bunch of my sites. It's pointless. It's never going to go back to what it was before 2022.

Not today. I see quite a movement all over the projects I follow on SISTRIX — Gianluca Fiorelli (@gfiorelli1) November 26, 2024

What are you all seeing?

Again, Google might announce the update is done any minute now...

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.