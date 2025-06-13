Google has yet again dropped support for more of its structured data elements/markup that it uses for rich results in the search results page. Google calls this "Simplifying the search results page."

Google will removed support for these seven markups over the coming weeks and months, they include:

When you visit these in the Google docs, you will see this or a similar notice on each page:

Google is removing these items because their "analysis shows that they’re not commonly used in Search." Google also said they "found that these specific displays are no longer providing significant additional value for users. Removing them will help streamline the results page and focus on other experiences that are more useful and widely used."

These rich results will be "phased out over the coming weeks and months," Google added.

What about the other dozens of structured data Google supports? Google said "While we’re retiring some lesser-used displays, we’ll continue to actively support a range of structured data types that users find helpful when evaluating content to visit."

Google has historically supported many rich results/structured data elements over the years and have removed many over the years. So hopefully you gained enough positive results from your earlier implementations and the click-through rate improvements due to those rich results were worthwhile when Google supported it. In fact, Google just added new loyalty pricing markup support.

Also, other search engines may support these, so you don't need to remove the markup from your pages. Google will just ignore them and they won't hurt you by having them on your pages and in your source code.

