Google Is Now Rolling Out AI Mode In The US

Jun 13, 2025 - 7:51 am 10 by
Filed Under Google

Google Ai Mode

At Google I/O, Google said it will roll out AI Mode to all users based in the U.S. Well, that rollout seems to have started some time yesterday. If you try to go to AI Mode in the U.S. when signed out of Google or in incognito mode, it should work for you.

Here is a screenshot proving it:

Google Ai Mode Signed Out Live

As a reminder, Google wrote, "we're rolling out Al Mode in the U.S. — no Labs sign-up required." So that means that you will see a new tab in the search bar that says "AI Mode." That tab only previously showed when you opted into that feature in Search Labs, when it first launched, in March.

This means, Search Console should be showing data from AI Mode lumped in with your main web search data. In fact, Patrick Stox thinks he is seeing it:

Others are seeing this live as well:

So it has begun.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 13, 2025

Jun 13, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode Search, Apple Intelligence Updates, Google Live Search, AI Content, SEO & Google Ads

Jun 13, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Is Now Rolling Out AI Mode In The US

Jun 13, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Drops Support For Seven Existing Structured Data Markups

Jun 13, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Shows Audience Size For Custom Segments

Jun 13, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Autocomplete With Back To All

Jun 13, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Drops Support For Seven Existing Structured Data Markups
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode Search, Apple Intelligence Updates, Google Live Search, AI Content, SEO & Google Ads

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.