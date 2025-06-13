At Google I/O, Google said it will roll out AI Mode to all users based in the U.S. Well, that rollout seems to have started some time yesterday. If you try to go to AI Mode in the U.S. when signed out of Google or in incognito mode, it should work for you.

Here is a screenshot proving it:

As a reminder, Google wrote, "we're rolling out Al Mode in the U.S. — no Labs sign-up required." So that means that you will see a new tab in the search bar that says "AI Mode." That tab only previously showed when you opted into that feature in Search Labs, when it first launched, in March.

This means, Search Console should be showing data from AI Mode lumped in with your main web search data. In fact, Patrick Stox thinks he is seeing it:

Confirming that non-labs AI Mode clicks are recorded in GSC.



I just got the non-labs version yesterday. If I hadn't turned labs off, it still wouldn't be recorded.



Some estimates put this at 1%+ of searches, all of whose clicks haven't been recorded for nearly a month now... pic.twitter.com/u3WT95DTW9 — Patrick Stox (@patrickstox) June 12, 2025

Others are seeing this live as well:

Google AI mode has now been launched in Incognito mode. Previously, it was only available in browser mode when a user was logged into their account. @rustybrick @brodieseo @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/LrnjYS95rs — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) June 13, 2025

Google AI Mode is live for me in incognito in the US. pic.twitter.com/UCsCZyPEQv — Patrick Stox (@patrickstox) June 12, 2025

The time has come. Google's AI Mode is now showing outside of labs for the first time.



This means that not only is it showing more broadly for users, the data will now start to appear in Google Search Console (in the performance report).



Click this link: https://t.co/JqWG05cjG3… pic.twitter.com/6H01LuMvi3 — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) June 13, 2025

And here is Patrick's tweet about his AI Mode/GSC tracking test. Notice the #1 ranking for the query in AI Mode. Again, good luck trying to figure this out... https://t.co/B6yLYHDfgt — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 13, 2025

Also worth noting with this example I caught today, there is an AI Overview, a featured snippet, and now AI Mode via incognito mode or for people outside of labs. The AIO would be #1 position, the featured snippet #2, and if you click into AI Mode, any link you click will be #1.… https://t.co/zZjavRyUnO — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 13, 2025

So it has begun.

Forum discussion at X.